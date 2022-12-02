Splashtop Releases Splashtop Pro – Enterprise App for the BlackBerry PlayBook

With Splashtop Pro, IT can mobilize a workforce with BlackBerry PlayBook tablets in thirty minutes

May 10, 2012 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced the release of Splashtop Pro with support for BlackBerry® PlayBook™ tablets. Splashtop Pro is designed for corporate IT, service providers and system integrators to enable a mobile workforce with tablets. Splashtop Pro is a much-anticipated app for the enterprise IT community deploying BlackBerry PlayBook tablets, and follows on the success of Splashtop Remote Desktop HD, a top-selling app for the PlayBook.

With Splashtop Pro, IT can securely manage and monitor devices through an easy-to-use cloud-based web console. Now IT can deploy and set policies that enable a mobile workforce to leverage personal, private, and public clouds, whether they are running on a physical or virtual machine.

“RIM is focused on winning the enterprise, and Splashtop Pro is the perfect app to support the PlayBook’s success there,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and co-founder. “Employees can go anywhere with their PlayBooks and have secure remote access to all their applications and files on their computers.”

“Splashtop has developed some of the leading applications for the BlackBerry PlayBook, including one of the more popular business applications in App World today. We are excited that Splashtop is bringing Splashtop Pro to the PlayBook,” said Martyn Mallick, VP of Global Alliances and Business Development. “Splashtop Pro and Blackberry PlayBook are a winning combination to bring remote desktop control to the enterprise.”

Using Splashtop Pro, an IT administrator can:

* Easily deploy tablets in an organization without infrastructure changes

* Centrally manage the connectivity of mobile devices and computers via a simple web-based Admin Console

* Group computers for shared access

* Monitor connection history

* Receive priority support

With Splashtop Pro, employees can be mobile and more productive by using a tablet to share a company’s hardware and software resources. Splashtop Pro eliminates the need to transfer, convert or sync files and multimedia among devices. Important work files and office applications, such as Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word, are easily accessed, as well as videos, music, and photos for presentations.

Splashtop Pro is suitable for use in a variety of business scenarios; for example:

* Field sales reps needing access to their company’s internal CRM system or other pricing and inventory information

* Telecommuters working from home who want to remote in to the office computer over VPN

* Healthcare professionals seeking easy access to patient EMR to explain findings interactively

* Restaurant managers using mobile devices for inputting orders

IT administrators can sign up for a Splashtop Pro account that supports 5-25 users at https://www.splashtop.com/pro free, for the first thirty days.

Splashtop Pro is comprised of two components:

Splashtop Pro application running on the BlackBerry PlayBook

The free Splashtop Streamer software that runs on any computer with Windows 7, Vista, XP

Watch Splashtop Pro video at http://youtu.be/y694AePJjG8

About Splashtop Inc.

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class remote desktop experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop technology empowers consumer and business users with high-performance, secure, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

Splashtop’s products are top-selling apps on Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore for Android, Nook Apps, BlackBerry App World, HP App Catalog, Lenovo App Shop and others. More than 6 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and other partners have shipped with Splashtop.

The consumerization of IT and proliferation of mobile devices is leading to adoption of Splashtop by businesses. The Splashtop Bridging Cloud ensures reliable, secure and high performance connectivity across multiple devices, while offering IT, system integrators and service providers policy-driven control.

Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and the ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. The company is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

