Splashtop Releases MeeGo-Based Splashtop OS for OEMs

Company gets behind MeeGo for broad market adoption

February 15, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in instant-access computing, today announced the release of a new version of its Splashtop® OS targeting OEM and ODM partners who are bringing MeeGo™-based Splashtop to next-generation tablets and netbooks. Splashtop’s flagship OS product has already shipped on millions of notebooks and netbooks from leading OEMs, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, Sony and more.

“If you’re an OEM, you should choose a software partner the way you’d choose a spouse,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “It should be someone you trust, someone who understands how you operate, and someone who can help you bring a beautiful product into the world. But in the computer industry, experience really counts — the more the better. The Splashtop installed base of 60 million shows that we offer tried and true solutions. Plus we’re a great long-term partner.”

“MeeGo’s open and flexible software platform on Intel® architecture gives mobile device manufacturers both the freedom and the powerful capabilities to deliver exciting user experiences,” said Ram Peddibhotla, system software marketing director, Intel Corporation. “Intel welcomes Splashtop and other software vendors to the MeeGo ecosystem to apply its deep software knowledge to help manufacturers bring mobile devices to market quickly.”

Splashtop’s flagship OS product is an award-winning instant-on platform that allows users to get online, access e-mail, and chat with friends seconds after turning on their PC. The new MeeGo-based version of the product will link to the Intel AppUpSM center application store, enabling users to purchase, download and run a variety of software applications for MeeGo.

OEMs can extend the MeeGo user experience further with the addition of Splashtop Remote, a top-selling remote desktop application. It allows users to bridge a MeeGo, Android, Windows, or iOS device, with a PC or Mac, to seamlessly access and enjoy computer applications and content while on the go.

Splashtop is an active contributor and enthusiastic evangelist of the MeeGo project. Splashtop’s CEO and co-founder, Mark Lee, serves on the board of directors of the Linux Foundation, the steward of MeeGo development, and two of Splashtop’s senior executives work directly to promote MeeGo on behalf of the foundation in Asia.

About Splashtop

Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 60 million PCs from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit www.Splashtop.com

About the MeeGo Project

