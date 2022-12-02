Splashtop Presenter Turns an iPad into the Ultimate Presentation Remote

Control PowerPoint and Keynote slides from anywhere in the room and annotate content to bring ideas to life

January 9, 2012 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced the release of Presenter, an app that turns an iPad into the ultimate presentation remote. Presenter connects to a PC or Mac over Wifi to allow a speaker to present and annotate slides, present videos, respond to questions and interact with an audience without being tethered to the computer or podium.

Presenter is ideal for:

Sales executives who want to wow an audience with special effects and annotations — even when working from the back of the room

Instructors to enable audience members to answers questions directly on an iPad — without coming to the front of the room

Trainers looking to be more effective by allowing trainee participation with the content from their seat

“Presenter is a business professional’s new productivity friend. Now it is easy to add pizzazz to presentations to capture the attention of your audience,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “Being able to move freely around a room, interact with your participants, no matter how small or large, will add impact to your presentations.”

Presenter features an easy-to-use floating toolbar on your iPad to draw, highlight or write over any content – even Keynote, Adobe Flash and video. A speaker can apply different colors and sizes of pens, highlighters and shapes to emphasize details, to answer questions, or to add information on the fly.

In addition to the annotation features, special tools are included. The Screen Shade enables a presenter to reveal portions of his display to, for example, conduct quizzes. The Spotlight can be moved and enlarged to focus on important details. Fully editable multiple page flip charts can be created for display with a variety of backgrounds ideal for business applications that can then be shared via email with colleagues or audience members.

Presenter includes a virtual keyboard and touch gestures to simulate your mouse, to show or hide the toolbar, to swipe left-right in PowerPoint or PDF presentations or to navigate websites.

Presenter can be downloaded for $19.99 USD from the Apple App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/splashtop-presenter/id479700507?ls=1&mt=8

Presenter supports both iPad 1 and 2 and requires that Splashtop Streamer be installed on a computer running Windows 7, Vista, XP or Mac OS X 10.6+.

About Splashtop

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class cross-device computing experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop’s products have shipped on more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Intel and other partners. Splashtop Remote Desktop, XDisplay, Whiteboard, CamCam and others are top-selling apps in over 60 countries on Apple App Store, Google Android Market, HP App Catalog and Amazon Android App Store, delighting millions of mobile users with high-performance, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

For businesses that require secure, managed connectivity among devices and cloud services, Splashtop Pro is the answer. With Splashtop Pro, IT and service providers can “mobilize” a workforce in less than 30 minutes. Users can enjoy consumer-class experience on their devices while meeting corporate security and compliance requirements.

Splashtop products are highly rated by users and have received many prestigious awards — “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop is headquartered in San Jose with teams in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

