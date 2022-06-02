Splashtop Partners with LANDESK to Deliver High Performance Remote Access and Remote Support to and from Mobile Devices and Chromebook

LANDESK One Partnership Expands Values to IT to Enable Mobile Workforce

San Jose, CA — September 3, 2015 — Today, Splashtop announced availability of its award-winning, high-performance Splashtop remote desktop solution for LANDESK Management Suite customers, as part of the LANDESK One Partner program. Splashtop remote desktop solutions complement LANDESK Management Suite’s user-centered approach to IT, by delivering the best mobile user experience in remote access and control:

LANDESK customers can easily provision this secure, high-performance remote access solution to employees, empowering their mobile workforce to access critical business applications and data anytime, anywhere, from iPad, iPhone, Android devices, Chromebooks, as well as computers.

LANDESK customers can enjoy enhanced remote support capability from and to any mobile devices.

Splashtop’s high-performance remote desktop solution is enjoyed by over eight million users today using all types of devices and operating systems– iOS, Android, Linux, Windows, MAC, and Chromebook. Depending on requirements, LANDESK customers can choose between cloud-based Splashtop Business or on-premise based Splashtop Enterprise solution. To deliver a high level of security, reliability, and performance for Splashtop Business customers, Splashtop operates a scalable, global relay infrastructure. For customers needing Active Directory integration, multi-factor authentication, MDM / EMM integration, and/ or VDI support, the Splashtop Enterprise on-premise solution offers additional flexibilities.

“We are excited to partner with LANDESK to embrace the new mobile era where employees are always on the go with their mobile devices, needing access to corporate apps and data; at the same time, these mobile devices need to be supported,” said Mark Lee, CEO & Co-Founder of Splashtop. “Splashtop high performance, secure, reliable solution empowers IT to deliver better customer service and enhance business productivity.”

“Today’s workforce wants to be able to work from anywhere, using any device,” said Steve Workman, LANDESK vice president of strategy. “Together, Splashtop and LANDESK are empowering IT to support remote employees using any device, and empowering employees to remotely access work computers from anywhere, any device.”

Free trials of Splashtop Business (cloud) and Splashtop Enterprise (on premise) are available:

Splashtop Business: https://www.splashtop.com/business

Splashtop Business for Remote Support: https://www.splashtop.com/remote-support

Splashtop Enterprise: https://www.splashtop.com/enterprise