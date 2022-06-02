Splashtop Partners with LANDESK to Deliver High Performance Remote Access and Remote Support to and from Mobile Devices and Chromebook
LANDESK One Partnership Expands Values to IT to Enable Mobile Workforce
San Jose, CA — September 3, 2015 — Today, Splashtop announced availability of its award-winning, high-performance Splashtop remote desktop solution for LANDESK Management Suite customers, as part of the LANDESK One Partner program. Splashtop remote desktop solutions complement LANDESK Management Suite’s user-centered approach to IT, by delivering the best mobile user experience in remote access and control:
LANDESK customers can easily provision this secure, high-performance remote access solution to employees, empowering their mobile workforce to access critical business applications and data anytime, anywhere, from iPad, iPhone, Android devices, Chromebooks, as well as computers.
LANDESK customers can enjoy enhanced remote support capability from and to any mobile devices.
Splashtop’s high-performance remote desktop solution is enjoyed by over eight million users today using all types of devices and operating systems– iOS, Android, Linux, Windows, MAC, and Chromebook. Depending on requirements, LANDESK customers can choose between cloud-based Splashtop Business or on-premise based Splashtop Enterprise solution. To deliver a high level of security, reliability, and performance for Splashtop Business customers, Splashtop operates a scalable, global relay infrastructure. For customers needing Active Directory integration, multi-factor authentication, MDM / EMM integration, and/ or VDI support, the Splashtop Enterprise on-premise solution offers additional flexibilities.
“We are excited to partner with LANDESK to embrace the new mobile era where employees are always on the go with their mobile devices, needing access to corporate apps and data; at the same time, these mobile devices need to be supported,” said Mark Lee, CEO & Co-Founder of Splashtop. “Splashtop high performance, secure, reliable solution empowers IT to deliver better customer service and enhance business productivity.”
“Today’s workforce wants to be able to work from anywhere, using any device,” said Steve Workman, LANDESK vice president of strategy. “Together, Splashtop and LANDESK are empowering IT to support remote employees using any device, and empowering employees to remotely access work computers from anywhere, any device.”
Free trials of Splashtop Business (cloud) and Splashtop Enterprise (on premise) are available:
Splashtop Business: https://www.splashtop.com/business
Splashtop Business for Remote Support: https://www.splashtop.com/remote-support
Splashtop Enterprise: https://www.splashtop.com/enterprise
About Splashtop
Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity, support, and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. Collaboration products like Splashtop Classroom and Mirroring360 enable effective screen sharing 1-to-many across devices. More than 18 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.
This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com and www.mirroring360.com.
About LANDESK Software
LANDESK, the global authority on user-centered IT, enables users to be their most productive while helping IT embrace the speed of change. Through the integration and automation of IT systems management, endpoint security management, service management, IT asset management, and mobile device management, LANDESK empowers IT to balance rapidly evolving user requirements with the need to secure critical assets and data. With offices located across the globe, LANDESK is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.landesk.com.
