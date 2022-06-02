Splashtop Launches Wired XDisplay, the Fastest Screen Sharing Solution for Extending and Mirroring Your Computer Screen to Mobile Devices

San Jose, CA — September 2, 2015 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device connectivity for Internet of Things, announces its latest addition to its screen mirroring and extending product line — Splashtop Wired XDisplay. Complementing to the existing award-winning Splashtop Extended Wireless Display, which operates in local WIFI setting, the new Splashtop Wired XDisplay delivers enhanced performance and reliability for users by using USB lightning cable between their computers and Apple iOS devices. The solution will be extended to support Android tablet and phone shortly, by using standard USB cable.

Splashtop Wired XDisplay turns an iPhone or iPad into an extra display for your computer, enhancing productivity. Key features include:

* High Performance (1080P or retina display at 60fps)

* Support for Windows 7 default Aero desktop theme featuring translucent windows

* Auto orientation when iPhone is turned (works in both landscape and portrait modes)

* Ability to choose the position of your extended display relative to the computer

* Secure wired connection

“Our goal is to delight our users with a super-fast and easy-to-use screen mirroring and extending solution across any device that users might have, whether they are connected wirelessly or wired,” says Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “Today, millions of users are using Splashtop products to remote support, remote access, collaborate, and screen sharing across their devices; the number of connected devices or IoT is growing exponentially coming years in businesses and homes.”.”

Splashtop Wired XDisplay for mirroring and extending your computer screen to iOS devices is available on Apple AppStore:

Free trial for iPod, iPhone, and iPad: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/id1029827032

Purchase full version iPad: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/id1029826353

Purchase full version iPhone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/id1029826922

Learn more about Splashtop Wired XDisplay, visit https://www.splashtop.com/wiredxdisplay