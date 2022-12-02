Splashtop Launches Splashtop K.K. in Japan

Splashtop to pursue the Japanese SMB and enterprise market with its Splashtop Pro product

March 12, 2012 – San Jose, CA – Splashtop Inc, the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced the opening of its subsidiary in Tokyo, Japan, established to offer sales and support for its Splashtop Pro product line.

Splashtop Pro is designed for corporate IT, service providers and system integrators to enable a mobile workforce with tablets in thirty minutes. With Splashtop Pro, IT can securely manage and monitor mobile and computer devices through an easy-to-use cloud-based web console. IT can deploy and set policy that enables mobile workforces to leverage personal, private, and public clouds, whether they are running on a physical or virtual machine.

Splashtop Pro leverages Splashtop’s award winning remote desktop technology that enables users to create a personal cloud to access files, applications, as well as view and listen to content, directly from a PC or Mac without the need to sync or copy files or applications across devices.

Today, more than six million tablet and smartphone users enjoy Splashtop mobile apps. Splashtop Remote Desktop was the #11 top-ranking iPad paid app and #1 best-selling iPad business app in Japan in 2011.

“The opening of the new branch office in Japan will enable Splashtop to rapidly grow its Japanese customer base and expand business in this important region. At the same time, Splashtop’s formal presence in Japan emphasizes our commitment to our Japanese partners and corporate users,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop.

Jin Koh, VP of Mobile Solutions for Splashtop, will head up its Japan operations. “Splashtop Pro is being quickly adopted and deployed by Japanese system integrators to deliver remote desktop and virtual desktop solutions to their customer base,” said Jin Koh. “We aim to play an important role in enabling the mobile workforce in Japan.”

Japan is a significant mobile app market because of the widespread adoption of mobile devices and the phenomenal growth rate of apps. For example, in 2011, according to AppAnnie, Japan saw a 98% increase in downloads and an 88% increase in revenue in iPad and iPhone apps.

Splashtop K.K’s new office is located in the center of the Tokyo Marunouchi, the central business district in Japan.

About Splashtop Remote Desktop



Splashtop Remote Desktop eliminates the need to transfer, convert or sync files and multimedia among devices. Important work files and office applications, such as Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word, are easily accessed. Content for personal entertainment, including movies, music, photos and even 3D games, can also be enjoyed remotely. Splashtop Remote Desktop users can connect devices over the Internet or LAN.

About Splashtop

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class cross-device computing experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop’s products have shipped on more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Intel and other partners. Splashtop Remote Desktop and Whiteboard are top-selling apps in over 60 countries on Apple App Store, Google Play, HP App Catalog, BlackBerry App World and Amazon Appstore for Android, delighting millions of mobile users with high-performance, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

For businesses that require secure, managed connectivity among devices and cloud services, Splashtop Pro is the answer. With Splashtop Pro, IT and service providers can “mobilize” their tablet workforce in less than 30 minutes. Users can enjoy consumer-class experience on their devices while meeting corporate security and compliance requirements.

Splashtop products are highly rated by users and have received many prestigious awards — “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science the “Best App/Software of CES 2011” and “Best Mobile App of CES 2012” awards from LAPTOP Magazine and is the 20th most popular app on the Apple App Store Rewind for 2011. Splashtop is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

