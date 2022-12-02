Splashtop Launches Splashtop Business for Remote Support, the Simple, Reliable, and Cost-Effective Replacement for LogMeIn and TeamViewer

Over Twenty Thousand MSPs Have Migrated from LogMeIn and TeamViewer to Splashtop

San Jose, CA — September 1, 2015 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announces Splashtop Business for Remote Support, a solution optimized for refugees fleeing from LogMeIn Pro, LogMeIn Central, TeamViewer, Citrix GoToMyPC, and Citrix GoToAssist. Unhappy with the escalating renewal prices at LogMeIn, TeamViewer, and other products, many MSPs and ITs have been coming to Splashtop. To make the migration easy, the new Splashtop Business for Remote Support offers

Enhanced deployment capability so MSPs and ITs can easily replace existing LogMeIn or Team Viewer agents with Splashtop Streamers

Enhanced grouping function supporting thousands of computers under management

Ability for MSPs and ITs to easily allow clients to access their own computers for free, as part of the new pricing model

New computer-based pricing model so MSPs and ITs can easily see the significant cost saving in moving to Splashtop Business for Remote Support

“Over twenty thousands MSPs and ITs have moved from LogMeIn, TeamViewer, Citrix, and other solutions to Splashtop,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “We want to make it easier for people to migrate to Splashtop, as well as make it simple to compare pricing. Splashtop Business for Remote Support is optimized for MSPs and ITs delivering remote support services.”

“I am loving Splashtop!! I’ve been lost since LogMeIn changed their policies. This is making it much easier for me to manage computers in our office. Thank you!!!” Sue Diggs, Office Manager, Malkerson Gunn Martin, LLP

”The pricing advantage of Splashtop against TeamViewer is immense and your software works just as smoothly as Teamviewer. I have now bought Splashtop, which we also did because of your great support!” Michael Pichler, CTO, DANCE ALL DAY Musicvertriebs GmbH

“I have used TeamViewer and LogMeIn for remote support for years. Then Splashtop came along and it’s faster and cheaper. Simple UI, very efficient and GREAT CUSTOMER SUPPORT!” Nick Kapinakis, Integrated Intellinet Quality Systems

“MUCH faster connect, display, and disconnect than LogMeIn. Many thanks to all at Splashtop for developing a good product and for supporting me through the trial. I look forward to a long relationship with you,” Andrew Gordon, Logic Computers

“Your product has become so stable I’ve become dependent on it everyday. It is in my mind better than LogMeIn. Connections are so stable they last connected for days. I’ve recommended Splashtop to a few friends that have TeamViewer. They paid way more, and I like mine better. Easy to install, install works, and fewer steps to get up and going on a clients machine,” Barry L Salter, Hosting Master Internet

Over Twenty thousand MSPs and IT organizations are already using Splashtop Business to manage millions of computers today. Splashtop integrates with various RMM, PSA, online ticketing, and online helpdesk solutions in the market to enable a seamless experience for MSPs and IT to perform their jobs.

Learn More: https://www.splashtop.com/remote-support

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity, support, and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. Collaboration products like Splashtop Classroom and Mirroring360 enable effective screen sharing 1-to-many across devices. More than 18 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

