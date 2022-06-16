Splashtop Expands Remote Access Offerings for Business Professionals and Teams with Launch of Splashtop Business Access Solo and Pro

Industry-first High Performance Multiple Monitor Remote Access Solution for Mac

San Jose, California, August 22, 2018. Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access, collaboration, and remote support solutions, announces the release of Splashtop Business Access Solo and Splashtop Business Access Pro. These innovative additions to the Splashtop Business Access family deliver convenient and secure remote computer access for individuals and teams.

Splashtop Business Access Solo is tailored to the individual user, allowing access to up to two computers. The subscription includes apps to remotely access the computers from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook. For only $5 /month ( $60 /year), Business Access Solo supports file transfer, remote printing, audio, and logging functions.

Splashtop Business Access Pro is designed for individuals and small teams, enabling access to up to ten computers per user. It is Splashtop’s best value package at $8.25 /month ( $99 /year). In addition to all of the features in the Solo edition, Business Access Pro adds more than a dozen productivity features, including multi-to-multi monitor functions for both Windows and Mac, chat, remote wake, remote reboot, team management, desktop sharing, and support for two users remoting into a computer at the same time.

High-Performance Multi-Monitor Remote Access Solution for Mac

One of the most exciting new capabilities of Splashtop Business Access Pro is the ability to remotely view and control Mac computers with multiple monitors by having the content of the remote monitors appear on multiple local monitors. This enables a user to remotely work with a multi-monitor Mac system as if they were sitting in front of it. Other remote access solutions either don’t support this type of functionality between Macs or require opening a separate remote access session for each monitor. Splashtop provides a superior solution that delivers high performance remote access from Mac to Mac, Windows to Windows, and between Macs and Windows.

Mac to Mac Multi Monitor Remote Access

“We’re excited to deliver the new capability to simultaneously view and control multiple remote screens with Splashtop Business Access Pro,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Most remote access products support multi-to-multi monitor capabilities for Windows only. Splashtop is proud to provide this highly requested and anticipated productivity feature for both Windows and Mac.

Both Business Access solutions come equipped with Splashtop’s powerful remote access engine, providing fast connections in real time with HD quality and sound.

Availability

Business Access Solo and Pro are available now to purchase at https://www.splashtop.com/business. A free, fully functional 7 -day trial of Business Access Pro is also available.

Splashtop Inc. delivers best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support. Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices. More than 20 million users enjoy Splashtop products. Learn more at https://www.splashtop.com.