Splashtop Expands Executive Team with Michelle Burrows as CMO and Grant Murphy as VP of Sales, Americas

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 25, 2021 — Splashtop Inc., a leader in next-generation remote access and remote support, today announced an expansion of its management team with the appointment of two technology veterans: Michelle Burrows as chief marketing officer (CMO) and Grant Murphy as vice president (VP) of sales, Americas.

The hiring of Burrows and Murphy follows Splashtop’s $65 million in additional venture funding earlier this year, fueling further investment in its remote work, remote learning, and remote support products to meet the evolving needs of small and medium businesses (SMBs), managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprises worldwide.

“We saw a tremendous increase in demand for Splashtop products during the past year as the pandemic forced offices, schools, broadcasters, public services and many other organizations to rapidly implement secure remote access to computing resources,” said Mark Lee, co-founder and CEO of Splashtop. “As we continue to expand our offerings and our workforce, we look to Michelle’s formidable brand and marketing expertise, and to Grant’s experience in building and growing sales teams serving enterprise customers, to help propel Splashtop to the forefront of the markets for remote access and remote support.”