Splashtop Co-Founder and CEO Mark Lee Re-Elected to Board of Directors of the Linux Foundation

Linux Foundation Silver Members vote Splashtop’s Mark Lee, an industry veteran in Linux, mobile and cloud computing, as representative director on the Board of Directors for a second two-year term

May 29, 2012 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced that Mark Lee, co-founder and CEO of Splashtop Inc. has been re-elected to the Board of Directors of The Linux Foundation representing the Silver Members for a second two-year term.

This appointment recognizes the significant role that Mr. Lee has played in contributing to the advancement of Linux. Splashtop Inc. is a leader in remote desktop technology, bridging phones, tablets, computers and TVs, to deliver the best user experience and performance to more than 6 million people.

The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization, aims to promote, protect and advance Linux and is dedicated to accelerating the growth and understanding of the Linux platform. The Foundation is comprised of more than a hundred members including Splashtop, VMware, Citrix, Qualcomm, Intel, NVIDIA and other leading technology companies.

“Linux and open source is playing a bigger and bigger role in the world of mobile, social and cloud computing,” said Mark Lee, “I am excited to be re-elected to the Linux Foundation Board of Directors to support and promote an open computing platform of information exchanges and sharing.”

”Mark brings to The Linux Foundation Board of Directors important perspective on the maturing role of Linux in building the future of computing,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director, The Linux Foundation. “The ongoing collaboration with Mark at the board level will help to advance work that ranges from Linux in mobile to the open cloud, among other developing areas. We’re excited about the opportunity to continue working with him in this role.”

Prior to co-founding Splashtop Inc. in 2006, Mr. Lee was a co-founder and CEO of OSA Technologies, which was acquired by Avocent in 2004 for $100M. He continued to serve as Avocent senior vice-president until June of 2006. Before co-founding OSA, he spent more than 7 years at Intel.

Mr. Lee received his MS and BS in electrical engineering and computer science from MIT, and executive MBA from ASU.

About Splashtop Inc.

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class remote desktop experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop technology empowers consumer and business users with high-performance, secure, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

Splashtop’s products are top-selling apps on Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore for Android, Nook Apps, BlackBerry App World, HP App Catalog, Lenovo App Shop and others. More than 6 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and other partners have shipped with Splashtop.

The consumerization of IT and proliferation of mobile devices is leading to adoption of Splashtop by businesses. The Splashtop Bridging Cloud ensures reliable, secure and high performance connectivity across multiple devices, while offering IT, system integrators and service providers policy-driven control.

Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and the ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. The company is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is a nonprofit consortium dedicated to fostering the growth of Linux. Founded in 2000, the organization sponsors the work of Linux creator Linus Torvalds and promotes, protects and advances the Linux operating system by marshaling the resources of its members and the open source development community. The Linux Foundation provides a neutral forum for collaboration and education by hosting Linux conferences, including LinuxCon, and generating original Linux research, Linux videos and content that advances the understanding of the Linux platform. Its web properties, including Linux.com, reach approximately two million people per month. The organization also provides extensive Linux training opportunities that feature the Linux kernel community’s leading experts as instructors. Follow The Linux Foundation on Twitter.

Media contact:

Splashtop PR Team

Useful links:

https://www.splashtop.com

https://www.linuxfoundation.org/