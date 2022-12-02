New Splashtop Whiteboard App Converts Windows 8 Tablets and Laptops into an Interactive Whiteboard

Market leading Whiteboard app is now available for Windows 8 Tablets and laptops. Educators Can Now Control Their PC or Mac then Annotate over Content at a Fraction of the Cost of Expensive Interactive Whiteboards

April 29, 2014 — Redmond, WA and San Jose, CA — Splashtop, Inc, the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, and with over one million educators using Splashtop products, announces the availability of the newest app for educators, Splashtop Whiteboard for Windows 8 tablets and laptops.

Splashtop Whiteboard was built on top of Splashtop Remote Desktop, the company’s ground breaking remote access app and one of the longest running paid iPad app in the Apple App Store. The latest offering allows teachers and students to turn their Windows 8 tablet into an interactive whiteboard. By connecting to their classroom computer over Wi-Fi, they can watch video content with fully synchronized audio, control their favorite applications then annotate lesson content all from their Windows 8 tablet. Teachers can now interact with students at their desks or from all four corners of the classroom.

“We’re excited to support student learning with Splashtop’s commitment to build on the Microsoft technology platform,” said Anthony Salcito, Vice President of WW Education at Microsoft Corp. “Splashtop is an important partner and supports our focus to have a positive impact on student learning, and our education vision of anytime anywhere learning for all.”

“The Windows 8 tablet is becoming a powerful education tool, augmenting existing interactive whiteboards from companies such as Promethean and Smart Technologies,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “Now schools can move one step closer to completing their 1:1 initiatives using the latest Windows 8 tablets.”

Windows 8 tablet as an Interactive Whiteboard

By using Splashtop Whiteboard, teachers can:

Be in Control Complete control over PC or Mac applications, such as Microsoft Office, PowerPoint or Apple Keynote from a Windows 8 tablet Teach from all four corners of the classroom– interact with students individually or as a class by 1:1 control across students’ tablets.

Annotate Over Anything Use gestures to draw and highlight using different colored and sized pens, highlighter, shapes, and text tools over existing content or blank, ruled or graphed backgrounds Take screenshots and save to the gallery for later use, or email them to students, parents or colleagues

Increase Class Engagement Use the spotlight & screen shade tools to focus attention Import and share class worksheets – no need to use a document camera Record the session as a video for later playback



The new Splashtop Whiteboard app for Windows 8 tablets and laptops is available from the Windows Store. To celebrate the launch, we are offering the app at an introductory price of $9.99 (down from $19.99) for each user. A video of the Splashtop Whiteboard for Windows 8 is available:

Splashtop Whiteboard for Windows 8

About Splashtop



This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit https://www.splashtop.com

