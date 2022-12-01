Linux Foundation Appoints Director of Taiwan Operations

Taiwan-based Alex Lu will bring together consumer device makers and Linux developers to advance the platform for next-generation computing

SAN FRANCISCO — May 11, 2010 — The Linux Foundation (LF), the nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of Linux, today announced it has appointed Alex Lu as its new Director of Taiwan Operations. Lu will use his experience working with consumer device makers in Taiwan to advance collaboration on strategic mobile initiative such as MeeGo.

“The global movement towards ubiquitous mobile computing would not be taking place if it weren’t for the people and companies in Taiwan,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director, The Linux Foundation. “New competitive pressures and widening market opportunities are leading Taiwanese companies to adopt Linux even more, and there is no one more naturally suited to facilitate collaboration on Linux in Taiwan than Alex Lu.”

With initiatives such as Android and MeeGo, analyst estimates indicate that Linux is the fastest-growing platform for mobile computing – on phones, laptops, MIDs, infotainment devices, and more. Taiwan, in particular, is a hotbed for mobile and embedded development, and there are a variety of companies in the country that today are increasing their participation in the Linux development community and initiatives such as MeeGo. Lu’s work will help focus efforts and advance Linux on PCs as well as on for mobile and embedded computing.

“Taiwan may be a small island but it packs a global punch when it comes to computer and electronics manufacturing,” said Alex Lu, Director of Taiwan Operations for The Linux Foundation. “There is a great opportunity to share technical expertise and marketing power between the Linux development community and Taiwan companies. I’m looking forward to helping bring together these important stakeholders to advance Linux.”

Lu’s career includes eight years at Applied Materials and a role as Vice President of Finance for the Monte Jade Science and Technology Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to combining high tech expertise from the Bay area and Asia. Lu is also a co-founder at DeviceVM and, as the senior vice president of Business Development, continues to close worldwide contracts with leading OEMs (Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, LG and Sony, among others), leading Linux to tens of millions of netbooks, notebooks and desktops. Lu received his BS in Chemical Engineering from Tunghai University, Taiwan and MBA from Drexel University.

