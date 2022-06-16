Lakeshore IT and Splashtop Partner to Bring Secure Remote Ed Tech Solutions to IT Teams Supporting K-12 Schools

Splashtop’s Cloud-Based Education Solutions – Available Through Lakeshore IT – Allow IT Operations to Manage and Support Classroom Computers and Connected Devices from Any Location, Providing an Enriched Learning Experience.

SPRING GROVE, Ill. and SAN JOSE, Calif. – January 17, 2022— Lakeshore IT Solutions, a consultative IT reseller serving K-12 schools, and Splashtop, a leader in secure remote access and support software, today announced a partnership. Together, they will provide high-performance technology solutions to strategic educational institutions that are investing in the future of classrooms.

Splashtop’s secure cloud and on-premise solutions enable school districts to shift effortlessly in and out of remote learning modes without overwhelming IT operations. IT teams can manage remote access to virtual machines and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) seamlessly from the same application. Faculty can securely access school computers from a range of devices and operating systems. When support is required, help desk teams can swiftly troubleshoot on-demand from anywhere, allowing schools to adapt and acclimate to change without disrupting classrooms.

“We are proud to partner with Splashtop and to recommend their high-performance education technology for IT help desk support, work from home enablement, and classroom cloud,” said Rian Yablun, President at Lakeshore IT Solutions. “Their solutions are a great fit for a majority of our K-12 clients, and the feedback we have received is outstanding.”

Splashtop for Education enhances learning by providing an in-person experience that helps students reach their full potential, whether in-classroom or accessing the resources they need after hours. Students can use lab computers and licensed software from Adobe, Autodesk or other providers from their laptops, iPads, Chromebooks or additional devices, even after lab hours. IT teams can easily schedule remote lab access sessions for students to optimize the use of lab computers and expensive software licenses, as well as provide support to teachers and students who may not be off-site at other locations.

Teachers and students can use Splashtop Mirroring360 to create interactive classroom experiences by allowing them to mirror content, ideas and apps on their personal device to share with the whole class. This collaboration tool operates seamlessly with tablets, smartphones, computers, and Chromebooks to create a productive learning environment where teachers can move freely through their classrooms and effectively engage with their students.

“As the world normalizes flexible workplaces, schools need technology that enhances productivity, enables work from home, and makes lives of students, faculty and IT professionals easier,” said Justin Windsor, Splashtop’s Channel Chief for the Americas. “Splashtop offers classroom collaboration tools and remote access solutions that are user-friendly for technical and nontechnical audiences. They are easy to implement, easy to support and safeguard against vulnerabilities commonly exploited by cybercriminals.”

Splashtop’s platform is available through Lakeshore IT Solutions. For more information, contact Lakeshore IT at (888) 700-2788 or sales@lakeshoreit.com.

About Lakeshore IT Solutions

Lakeshore IT is a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) based in Spring Grove, Illinois that specializes in providing consultative IT services and support to the K-12 educational. Lakeshore IT was founded in 2016 by Rian Yablun after more than 15 years in the IT industry, with the goal of providing IT solutions to clients with the exceptional service and support they deserve. Lakeshore IT strives to be a one stop shop for all customers whether it be for products or services. Visit us at www.lakeshoreit.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop delivers secure remote access and remote IT support software for enterprises, education, government, SMBs, MSPs, IT departments, and individuals. It’s cloud-based, secure, and easily managed remote solutions are used by more than 30 million customers, including 85% of the Fortune 500, and have earned a 93 Net Promoter Score (NPS). Visit splashtop.com for more information.