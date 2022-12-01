DeviceVM Co-Founder and CEO Mark Lee Elected to Board of Directors of the Linux Foundation

DeviceVM Drives Linux Proliferation Across More Than 30 Million PCs; Company Also Will Support the Open-Source MeeGo Project Hosted by the Linux Foundation

San Jose, CA — March 30, 2010 — DeviceVM, the worldwide leader in instant-on computing, today announced the election of co-founder and CEO Mark Lee to the Linux Foundation Board of Directors. This appointment recognizes the significant role that Mr. Lee and DeviceVM have played in proliferating Splashtop, the Linux-based instant-on environment across 30 million PCs in the past year. Already shipping on over 400 models of netbooks, notebooks, motherboards, and desktop PCs, DeviceVM projects its software will have shipped on 100 million devices by the end of 2010.

The Linux Foundation aims to promote, protect and standardize Linux, and is dedicated to accelerating the growth and understanding of the Linux platform. Mr. Lee will be joining the board with industry luminaries from AMD, Bank of America, Fujitsu, Hewlett-Packard, Hitachi, IBM, Intel, Motorola, NEC, NetApp, Novell, Oracle and Texas Instruments. The official appointment will take place at the foundation’s annual board meeting coinciding with the 4th Annual Linux Foundation Collaboration Summit in San Francisco, CA, April 14-16.

“It is a true honor to have been elected to join such a distinguished group of technology leaders. As a member of the board of the Linux Foundation, I look forward to continuing our work to take Linux in new and exciting directions,” said Mark Lee, co-founder and CEO of DeviceVM. “As the use of Linux is increasing in both the Consumer Electronics and PC industries, I am committed to cultivating the incredible growth and potential of this open platform.”

“Mark and DeviceVM have been vital in accentuating and driving awareness of the power of Linux,” said, Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation. “Mark brings with him extensive knowledge of the Linux platform and will be an incredible asset to our board.”

DeviceVM is also excited to announce their support and adoption of the MeeGo software platform. MeeGo is an open source Linux project which brings together the Moblin project, spearheaded by Intel and the Linux Foundation, and Maemo, led by Nokia. For more information, visit: http://meego.com/

About DeviceVM

DeviceVM, Inc. is a privately held software company, selected by Dow Jones as one of the top 50 companies to watch. With its instant-on Splashtop product, DeviceVM is improving the every-day experience of computer users. Founded in 2006, DeviceVM is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, please visit www.splashtop.com

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is a nonprofit consortium dedicated to fostering the growth of Linux. Founded in 2007, the Linux Foundation sponsors the work of Linux creator Linus Torvalds and is supported by leading Linux and open source companies and developers from around the world. The Linux Foundation promotes, protects and standardizes Linux by hosting important workgroups, events and online resources such as Linux.com. For more information, please visit www.linuxfoundation.org.

