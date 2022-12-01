DeviceVM Announces Splashtop 2.0, The World’s First Customizable Instant-On Operating System

Next-Generation Technology Also Features 3G and Touch Support, Instant Search and a Smarter Start Screen



LAS VEGAS, NV — January 7, 2010 — At the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show, DeviceVM, the San Jose, CA-based leader in instant-on computing, officially announced availability of Splashtop™ 2.0, the next-generation of its award-winning software platform. With the new offering, DeviceVM enables consumers to truly tailor their instant-on computing experience to meet their everyday computing needs via an easily customizable quick launch dock that incorporates both Web-based and local applications. The release of the new product represents a significant step forward in delivering greater flexibility, enhanced connectivity and instant gratification for consumers.

Today’s announcement follows the introduction of the new Lenovo Ideapad S10-3t, a touch-enabled netbook featuring QuickStart™, the first publicly available implementation of the new Splashtop product. The improved ease-of-use and simple customization features of Splashtop 2.0 will be instantly available just seconds after powering on the device.

“By shipping more than 30 million Splashtop-enabled devices to date, we have learned how best to deliver value to OEM partners seeking to differentiate their notebook and netbook products with Instant-on technology,” said Mark Lee, CEO of DeviceVM. “But we have also learned a lot from our growing user base. With the introduction of Splashtop 2.0, building on our initial success by delivering a streamlined, customizable, consumer-driven product that users will seek out, personalize and continue to use every day.”

DeviceVM is committed to working with leading technology partners across industry segments to allow consumers to rapidly access the Web and key software applications without booting their computer’s main operating system. With Splashtop 2.0, Internet access is easy via DSL, Wifi or 3G (if enabled), allowing instant computing anywhere. The new version of Splashtop is also the first to be touch-enabled, and is optimized to be even faster than before, combining services into a single smart start screen available within seconds of powering up. Notable new features include:

Redesigned Application Dock — a highly-configurable quick launch dock combines local applications with Web apps to put the Internet right at your fingertips–just click (or touch) and go.

Customization Wizard — with the new drag-n-drop tool, users can quickly and easily add their favorites apps and sites from the following categories: Web apps such as Gmail, Yahoo! Mail and Calendar; Social Networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, My Space, Plurk and Flickr; Video sites such as YouTube and Hulu; Content sites such as ESPN, CNN and BBC; Games from leading developers like Zynga and 9wee; Even native applications like Skype, Chat, Music Player and Photo Viewer.

Tailored Themes — just like it’s easy to add or remove applications from the dock, it is simple to change the look and feel of the desktop wallpaper. For example, Lenovo provides several stylish variations pre-installed as part of the QuickStart package.

Personalized Packages — for users who like to change the look-and-feel of their Netbook frequently, Splashtop 2.0 makes it easy to create your own “package” comprised of different combinations of applications and themes – give each package a name, even add your own favorite web sites.

Regional Packages — a default package is preloaded on the system based on the language chosen as part of the initial setup process. For example, the US package includes popular social media sites such as Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube as well as CNN, ESPN and Pandora. By comparison, the China package includes QQ, Kaixin, Sina, Baidu and Youku. Currently Splashtop 2.0 provides 9 packages and supports 23 languages.

Instant Search — the fastest way to a search box before even launching a browser, featuring global search partners Yahoo! (YHOO), Baidu in China, and Yandex in Russia.

Visual Navigation — quickly scan thumbnail views of your most visited web sites with quicklinks to your favorite bookmarks for faster surfing.

In addition to shipping on the new, touch-enabled Lenovo Ideapad S10-3t, the new Splashtop 2.0 platform has been optimized for 3G connectivity and seamless switching between 3G and Wi-Fi demanded by today’s netbook users. Splashtop now supports the most popular 3G chipset solutions on the market — including chipsets from Ericsson, Hojy, Huawei, Option, Qualcomm, and ZTE — and will continue working closely with wireless operators to deliver robust 3G connection management functionality.

DeviceVM also announced today that Splashtop is now the instant-on operating system of choice for all of the current top netbook products, including the new touchscreen ASUS EeePC T91MT tablet netbook, as well as additional netbooks from Acer, HP, Lenovo, and LG.

