Celebrating the 16,000th Classroom Using Splashtop Whiteboard – The App That Turns iPads into an Interactive Whiteboard

Splashtop Whiteboard adds thirty new digital flipchart worksheets and offers free styluses to Apple’s App Store Volume Purchase Program buyers

January 23, 2012 — FETC, Orlando, FL — Splashtop® Inc, the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, is demonstrating the latest release of Splashtop Whiteboard at the 2012 Florida International Society for Technology in Education (FETC ®) Conference in Orlando, FL, Booth #915. At the Splashtop booth, conference participants can try the stylus and see the new worksheets in action.

To celebrate the 16,000th classroom using Splashtop Whiteboard, Splashtop is offering free styluses to all Apple’s App Store Volume Purchase Program (VPP) buyers.

Splashtop is also partnering with SuperTeacherWorksheets.com to offer teachers popular math, science and map worksheets for use with the digital flipchart tool.

Splashtop Whiteboard allows teachers and students to easily turn an iPad into an interactive whiteboard. By connecting to a computer over Wi-Fi from an iPad, a classroom can watch Flash media with fully synchronized video and audio, control their favorite applications and annotate lesson content with a full-featured toolbar. Teachers can interact with students at their desks or from all four corners of the classroom.

Splashtop Whiteboard is built on top of Splashtop Remote Desktop, the company’s award-winning and long-running #1 paid iPad app in the Apple App Store.

What education professionals are saying about Splashtop Whiteboard:

“I really like Splashtop Whiteboard. The remote desktop access is very functional and allows me to just carry my iPad as opposed to carrying my clunky laptop. That alone made it worth it… the whiteboard capability and the ability to annotate documents and drawings make this an invaluable tool that I will recommend to others” – Jim Russell, Assistant Director of Business Technology Services, Pinellas County Government.

“The Essa Academy in the UK are known for innovation and technology. Splashtop has helped us redesign our 20 million pound building – redefining how learning happens at the academy. Using Splashtop Whiteboard, teachers are now free to wander around the class to help students but still have full control of the front of the room as well as annotate lesson content through their iPads” – Abdul Chohan, Director, Educational Innovations.

Using Splashtop Whiteboard, teachers can:

Be in Control – Have complete control over Mac or PC applications, such as Apple Keynote® or Microsoft PowerPoint®, all from an iPad. No need to be tied to the front of the class. Be free to roam around. Hand the iPad to a student and let their imagination do the rest!

Annotate Anything – Use gestures to draw and highlight using different colored and sized pens, highlighter, shapes and text tools over existing content or blank, ruled or graphed backgrounds. Take snapshots of the screen and save them to the gallery for later use or email them to students, parents or colleagues.

Experience Lifelike Playback – All video and audio are played in high definition on your iPad. Play Adobe Flash content, iTunes music, DVDs, CDs, etc. as they were meant to be enjoyed and avoid the hassles of syncing.

Visit www.splashtop.com/whiteboard to learn more about Splashtop Whiteboard and get the app. Splashtop Whiteboard can be downloaded for $19.99 USD from the Apple App Store and is also available for purchase under Apple VPP.

About Splashtop Remote Desktop

Splashtop Remote Desktop eliminates the need to transfer, convert or sync files and multimedia among devices. Important work files and office applications, such as Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word, are easily accessed. Content for personal entertainment, including movies, music, photos and even 3D games, can also be enjoyed remotely. Splashtop Remote Desktop users can connect devices over the Internet or LAN.

About Splashtop

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class cross-device computing experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop’s products have shipped on more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Intel and other partners. Splashtop Remote Desktop, XDisplay, Whiteboard, CamCam, FileHound, Presenter and others are top-selling apps in over 60 countries on Apple App Store, Google Android Market, HP App Catalog, BlackBerry App World and Amazon Appstore for Android, delighting millions of mobile users with high-performance, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

For businesses that require secure, managed connectivity among devices and cloud services, Splashtop Pro is the answer. With Splashtop Pro, IT and service providers can “mobilize” a workforce in less than 30 minutes. Users can enjoy consumer-class experience on their devices while meeting corporate security and compliance requirements.

Splashtop products are highly rated by users and have received many prestigious awards — “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, the “Best App/Software of CES 2011” and “Best Mobile App of CES 2012” awards from LAPTOP Magazine and is the 20th most popular app on the Apple App Store Rewind for 2011. Splashtop is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

