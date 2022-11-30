Access Your PC Media from an iPhone with Splashtop Remote Desktop

Splashtop unveils first iPhone and iPod touch app to remotely deliver the Windows PC experience, including video and audio

November 18, 2010 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc, the leader in mobile access to PC content, today announced the availability of Splashtop Remote Desktop for iPhone and iPod touch. The application connects your iPhone or iPod touch to your Windows PC for a seamless remote desktop experience. Already ranked as the #1 paid business app for the iPad in the U.S., and the #1 paid iPad app overall in many countries in October 2010, Splashtop Remote Desktop for iPhone and iPod touch lets users watch movies, listen to music, or access any other Windows files and programs, including full web browsers with Flash, right from the mobile device. The new application works over a Wi-Fi network, giving users easy access to PC content from any room of the house or office.

“We have invented technology that lets you put your PC in your pocket,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop Inc. “Picture yourself kicking back on your couch, using your iPhone to watch a Hulu video or to play a Farmville Flash game running on your home PC. You’ll have full MS Office capability, too, to satisfy your workaholic soul. What we’ve built is a seamless bridge between your iPhone and Windows PC. With Splashtop Remote, you won’t just have the coolest iPhone on the block, you’ll be way more productive too.”

With Splashtop Remote Desktop, users can use their iPhone or iPod touch to:

See and control your Windows PC like you are directly in front of it

Access all Windows files and programs including Microsoft Office without having to sync files

Watch videos (including Flash) and listen to music (streaming or from your library)

Connect to multiple PCs with the same iPhone or iPod touch app

Interact with any Windows application using intuitive controls like touch, pinch and zoom

Splashtop Remote Desktop for iPhone and iPod touch is available today in the Apple App Store. It requires iOS3.2 or later, and will work on the iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, and iPod touch (3rd generation).

Splashtop Remote Desktop connects to any device running Windows 7, Windows Vista, or Windows XP operating system. Splashtop Remote consists of two components: an application running on the iOS device, and a desktop application running on the PC. To learn more about Splashtop Remote, please visit:https://www.splashtop.com/remote

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. (formerly known as DeviceVM, Inc.) was founded in 2006 with the goal of optimizing the computing experience so that people everywhere can quickly get to what matters to them. The flagship Splashtop OS product, first introduced in 2007, is an award-winning instant-on platform that allows users to get online, access e-mail, and chat with friends seconds after turning on their PCs. The expanded family of products includes Splashtop Remote, which allows users to enjoy the full Windows experience from their iPad or other mobile device, while away from their Windows PC.

Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 40 million PCs from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2010 CES” award from Laptop Magazine. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com

Splashtop PR Team

Splashtop home: https://www.splashtop.com

https://www.splashtop.com/remote

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/splashtop-remote-desktop-for/id402056323?mt=8