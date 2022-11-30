1 Top-Selling Remote Access App, Splashtop 2, Now Free on Mac and Windows

Next generation Splashtop software now available for free download from Microsoft’s Windows Store, Apple’s Mac App Store and Splashtop.com

December 19, 2012 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device collaboration, today announced the release of its Macintosh and Windows client versions of Splashtop 2 software free of charge for non-commercial use. Following the recent releases of Splashtop 2 for iOS and Android devices, the latest generation of award-winning remote desktop software will now support connections between Macs and PCs and will be available to a combined user base of over two billion computer and mobile device users.

In benchmarking tests, Splashtop software demonstrates video frame rates that are significantly higher than remote desktop products from LogMeIn, GoToMyPC by Citrix, and software based on VNC and RDP protocols. Moreover, Splashtop’s industry-leading sub-30 millisecond latency offers a dramatically superior user experience for touch-based devices providing remote access.

To date, the Splashtop 2 consumer and the Splashtop for Business product lines have empowered more than 11 million users to remotely access their computers from anywhere to run applications, view and edit files, watch HD video and play graphic-intensive games.

“We’re in the business of bridging any screen to any screen, no matter what device you’re using or where you are,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “Now, with our release of Mac and Windows versions, our support for various platforms is nearly universal – unless your OS is pre-1990s or you’re not from planet Earth, we’ve probably got you covered.”

For customers to get started with Splashtop 2 the only configuration needed is a user name and password. There is no need to set up routers or firewalls, or to manually enter IP addresses or security codes. With the Splashtop Anywhere Access Pack, available via in-app purchase, the same simple process lets users connect to their devices reliably from anywhere in the world, over the Internet.

Splashtop 2 has self-optimizing technology that adapts to the conditions of the network, enabling the user to take full advantage of the bandwidth of a 3G or 4G network or Internet connection. Splashtop protects user data through its proprietary network of relay servers, the “Bridging Cloud,” and deploys industry-standard encryption technology to maintain a high level of security.

Key Features

Remote access to Windows or Mac applications, games, multimedia content, and files without the need to sync files or data

Support for LAN, Wi-Fi, 3G and 4G connections (access via the Internet requires the Anywhere Access Pack in-app purchase)

Support for Apple Retina display (when using native resolution)

Streaming of high-definition videos and other multimedia contents at up to 30 frames per second

Sub 30 millisecond latency, enabling a highly responsive user experience for interactive 3D PC games such as Witcher, Shogun, Diablo, or EA Sports

Wake-on-LAN support, allowing the remote computer to sleep until accessed

Splashtop Streamer

Splashtop 2 requires the downloading and installation of the free Splashtop Streamer software onto a Windows PC or a Mac. Supported platforms: Windows 8, 7, Vista, and XP (including Home Premium), Mac OS X 10.6+ (Snow Leopard or Lion is required for Mac users). A computer with dual-core CPU is recommended for best performance. Splashtop 2 includes a license to access up to 5 computers.

About Splashtop Inc.

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class cross-device collaboration, bridging tablets, phones, computers, TVs and cloud services. Splashtop technology empowers consumer and business users with high-performance, secure, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

Splashtop’s products are top-selling apps on Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore for Android, Microsoft Windows Store and others. More than ten million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and other partners have shipped with Splashtop.

The Splashtop for Business product line features an on-premise relay server and management console. A solution in step with current industry trends such as BYOD and consumerization of IT, Splashtop for Business meets the mobility needs of organizations by providing reliable, secure and high performance connectivity across multiple devices, while offering IT departments policy-driven control.

Splashtop’s worldwide network of high-performance relay servers, the “Splashtop Bridging Cloud™,” a SaaS infrastructure, ensures fast, secure remote access for users on the go, from any device, anywhere, anytime.

Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and the ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. The company is headquartered in San Jose with many international offices. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

