Splashtop and Acronis Integrate and Bring Scalable Remote Support to Acronis’ Cyber Protect Cloud Solution - Preview 2
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Managed Service Providers (MSPs) using Acronis for endpoint protection management can now initiate Splashtop remote control sessions directly from within the console to provide faster, reliable support for client workloads
CUPERTINO, Calif. and MIAMI, FL, June 30, 2022 — Splashtop and Acronis today announced a partnership that integrates solutions for secure remote access and support with Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, an all-in-one data and cybersecurity protection platform. This integration alleviates downtime by enabling MSP technicians to access and take control of computers to troubleshoot and resolve issues directly from the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud console – resulting in increased customer satisfaction and decreased costs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud unites backup and next-generation, AI-based anti-malware, antivirus, and endpoint protection management in one solution. With Splashtop integrated, service providers can instantly access all their clients’ managed devices directly from the Acronis console, enabling faster remediation of incidents, reliable support, and increased efficiency by providing instant access to endpoints.
Now, not only are client workloads protected with a world-class integrated solution, but they can be easily and immediately accessed in case of an incident. Service providers can deliver on-demand help desk support to any end user computer or mobile device remotely using Splashtop, regardless of device type or operating system. They can also enable their end users to remotely access their work computers, all from a centralized platform.
“No business is safe in the current cyberthreat landscape, and they are looking to Managed Service Providers who specialize in cyber protection services,” said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley. “Acronis provides the air-tight protection MSPs need, while Splashtop’s intuitive interface allows issues to be resolved without delay, reducing costs associated with downtime.”
Managed Service Providers can execute service requests faster, exceed SLAs and increase overall customer satisfaction by enabling this free-of-charge integration with Splashtop. Client workloads are protected with a world-class cyber protection solution that is easily accessible in the event of an incident. Users enjoy:
Quick onboarding: The Acronis-Splashtop integration enables users to initiate immediate, one-click access to all managed workloads.
Easy remote desktop access for managed devices: Support distributed teams and devices with ease, whether employees are working from home, from the office, or on the go.
Native features during remote sessions: Take advantage of Splashtop’s high performance features, including file transfer, remote reboot, share technician desktop, chat and more.
The synergy between Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Splashtop allows service providers to deliver superior remote support — silently, seamlessly and on time — through a reliable, direct connection.
“Security is the backbone of everything we do at Splashtop, so we are proud to partner with such a trusted and proven cyber protection platform,” said Thomas Deng, Co-Founder and SVP of Product Management at Splashtop. “Acronis leaves no stone unturned when it comes to the protections and support it offers service providers and their clients.”
200,000 businesses and 30 million end users around the world securely use Splashtop, including large banks, sports & entertainment companies, educational institutions, healthcare organizations and government agencies. To learn more about the Acronis Splashtop integration, visit solutions.acronis.com/splashtop and Splashtop.com/partners/integrations/acronis.
About Splashtop
Splashtop is a leader in secure remote access and support. Its solutions for flexible work, learning and IT support deliver an ‘in-person experience’ that is as fast, simple and secure as being in front of an on-site machine. Splashtop delivers high performance with 4k quality at 60fps; advanced security features and compliance; one application for access and support for all devices and operating systems; and instant global support with direct access to an expert. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com
About Acronis
Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.
Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 2,000 employees and offices in 34 locations worldwide. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through over 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries and 26 languages.