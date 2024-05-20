Susan Li

VP of Product Management

Susan Li has more than 20 years of product and leadership experience in cybersecurity and networking. As the VP of Product Management at Splashtop, she leads product strategies and roadmaps for Splashtop Secure Workspace. Before joining Splashtop, she held senior positions at various enterprise product and service providers, including Anomali, ArcSight/Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ciena, and AT&T. Susan is passionate about cybersecurity and dedicated to strengthening cybersecurity for SMBs. She holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Dalhousie University in Canada. An advocate for women, Susan actively mentors and champions the next generation of female cybersecurity leaders.