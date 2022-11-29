跳至主內容
SITS The Service Desk & IT Support Show

May 11-12, 2022 – London, UK

Splashtop is excited to be displaying Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop SOS at Europe’s leading event for IT Service Management and Support professionals

At Europe’s leading event for IT Service Management and Support professionals, Splashtop is excited to be displaying Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop SOS for technicians interested in one of the best value remote access and support solutions. Over 3,700 IT decision-makers will attend to meet the teams from the top industry vendors. Splashtop SOS has recently released many new help desk IT platform integrations such as those with ServiceNow, Zendesk, Freshservice, Freshdesk, and Syncro, which will be for display at SITS. All Splashtop partner integrations can be found here.

