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ManageEngine Endpoint Central 的替代方案 - Splashtop AEM

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更簡單的端點管理、保護和支援方式

正在尋找一款能夠將端點管理與高效能遠端存取和支援相結合的 ManageEngine Endpoint Central 替代方案嗎？Splashtop 為 IT 團隊提供了一個專注於修補程式管理、漏洞管理、自動化、監控和遠端故障排除的平台。

ManageEngine Endpoint Central 是一個完整的 UEM 平台，提供廣泛的工具，用於裝置管理、修補程式管理、軟體部署、資產管理、行動裝置管理、終端安全和遠端故障排除。雖然這種廣度對大型 UEM 專案可能很有用，但對於不需要每個模組或功能的 IT 團隊來說，可能會增加複雜性。

Splashtop AEM vs ManageEngine Endpoint Central

Capability

ManageEngine Endpoint Central

Splashtop AEM

OS and third-party patching

Vulnerability detection

Available depending on edition/add-on

Included with CVE and KEV insights

AI-powered CVE insights

Included

Endpoint Inventory

Automation and Scripting

Proactive alerts and remediation

Available as Digital Employee Experience add-on

Remote access and support (computers and mobile devices)

On-demand support

Available with Remote Access Support Plus only

Available with On-demand Support add-on with Service desk

Android unattended access

Available with Remote Access Support Plus only


Advanced remote session features


USB redirection, remote microphone, 4:4:4 color, high-fidelity audio, Wacom Bridge

Endpoint security

Available with Endpoint Security add-on

AV, EDR, and MDR options with Bitdefender, SentinelOne, and CrowdStrike

Best fit

Broad UEM needs

Endpoint management plus high-performance remote support


Why Splashtop Over ManageEngine?

  • Simpler endpoint operations: Splashtop gives IT teams a focused way to manage, patch, monitor, and support endpoints without the complexity of a broad UEM platform.

  • High-performance remote access and support: Splashtop combines endpoint management with fast, reliable remote access and support, so technicians can move from insight to action quickly.

  • Smarter vulnerability response: AI-powered CVE insights and remediation guidance help teams understand risk faster and prioritize what needs attention.

  • Less manual work: Proactive alerts, automation, and background actions help IT teams reduce repetitive tasks and resolve issues before they become bigger problems.

  • Flexible security options: Splashtop supports strong access controls and endpoint protection options like AV, EDR and MDR, giving teams room to scale their security needs, over time.


準備好簡化終端管理和遠端支援了嗎？

Splashtop 幫助 IT 團隊透過一個平台修補、監控、保護和終端終端。

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常見問題

What Is the Best Alternative to ManageEngine Endpoint Central?
為什麼 IT 團隊會尋找 ManageEngine Endpoint Central 的替代方案？
Does Splashtop Include Patch Management?
Splashtop 如何協助團隊決定漏洞的優先順序？
Splashtop 與 ManageEngine 在遠端支援方面有何不同？
Does Splashtop Support Endpoint Management Automation?