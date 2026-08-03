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AI 驅動的防毒與反詐騙防護

守護全家的數位安全

用 Shield 保護所愛的人免受線上威脅，並在需要時遠端協助他們。

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網路詐騙可能影響任何家庭

$21B2025 年美國通報的詐騙損失，較前一年增加 26%。

22K+美國以 AI 驅動的詐騙通報案件，包括 deepfakes 和商務電子郵件入侵。

$38K60 歲以上成人的平均損失金額，合計損失達 77 億美元。

來源：FBI Internet Crime Report，2025

超越傳統 Antivirus 的防護

完整防護，加上一般防毒軟體沒有的功能。


幾分鐘內就能獲得防護

  • 選擇方案

    選擇最適合個人或家庭需求的方案。

  • 下載並安裝

    在裝置上安裝 Shield，或將設定傳送給家人。

  • Blue outline icon of a computer monitor with a padlock, representing secure access or device security.

    受到完整保護

    保護功能會安靜地在背景開始運作。

從搶先體驗用戶開始，保護父母、孩子和自己。

"A scammer told my dad to install a remote program. Shield blocked it. That one moment paid for itself forever."

Liam B, 37 - son, protecting father

從搶先體驗用戶開始，保護父母、孩子和自己。

"Shield let's browse worry-free and not have to worry about clicking something wrong."

Jackson S, 67 - father of 3

從搶先體驗用戶開始，保護父母、孩子和自己。

"I used to panic every time Mom said 'someone from Microsoft called.' Now I don't."

Anna T, 53 - daughter, protecting mother

Available plans

Individual

2 computers

$29/ year

$36

*20% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for protecting yourself.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection


Family Lite

5 computers

$48/ year

$60

*20% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for smaller households.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection

  • Family Guardian alerts

  • Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support


Best Value

Family

10 computers

$69/ year

$99

*30% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for larger households.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection

  • Family Guardian alerts

  • Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support


常見問題

什麼是 Splashtop Shield？
Shield 是完整的防毒軟體，還是還需要搭配其他程式？
為什麼不直接使用電腦隨附的防毒軟體？
Shield 能阻止每一種詐騙嗎？
我該如何知道 Shield 是否正常運作？它會拖慢我的電腦嗎？
有免費試用嗎？
Shield 可在手機上使用嗎？
可以從另一個地點保護家人的電腦嗎？
我的資料會如何處理？

從今天開始，保護最重要的一切

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