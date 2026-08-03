網路詐騙可能影響任何家庭
$21B2025 年美國通報的詐騙損失，較前一年增加 26%。
22K+美國以 AI 驅��動的詐騙通報案件，包括 deepfakes 和商務電子郵件入侵。
$38K60 歲以上成人的平均損失金額，合計損失達 77 億美元。
來源：FBI Internet Crime Report，2025
超越傳統 Antivirus 的防護
完整防護，加上一般防毒軟體沒有的功能。
幾分鐘內就能獲得防護
選擇方案
選擇最適合個人或家庭需求的方案。
下載並安裝
在裝置上安裝 Shield，或將設定傳送給家人。
受到完整保護
保護功能會安靜地在背景開始運作。
從搶先體驗用戶開始，保護父母、孩子和自己。
"A scammer told my dad to install a remote program. Shield blocked it. That one moment paid for itself forever."
Liam B, 37 - son, protecting father
從搶先體驗用戶開始，保護父母、孩子和自己。
"Shield let's browse worry-free and not have to worry about clicking something wrong."
Jackson S, 67 - father of 3
從搶先體驗用戶開始，保護父母、孩子和自己。
"I used to panic every time Mom said 'someone from Microsoft called.' Now I don't."
Anna T, 53 - daughter, protecting mother
Available plans
Individual
$29/ year
$36
*20% off first year
Best for protecting yourself.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Lite
$48/ year
$60
*20% off first year
Best for smaller households.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Guardian alerts
Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support
Family
$69/ year
$99
*30% off first year
Best for larger households.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Guardian alerts
Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support