When a vendor offers an MSI, an EXE, or both, the MSI vs EXE installer choice comes down to how predictable the install is. Every MSI runs through Windows Installer and shares the same silent switches, logs, and uninstall commands, while each EXE behaves according to the tool that built it. That difference decides how much research a deployment takes and which Intune app type you can use.
Choosing the right one takes more than a basic comparison. Many explanations stop at definitions, and some common claims are wrong, such as the idea that every EXE is self-contained or that only MSIs can be deployed at scale. IT teams need to know how each format actually behaves during deployment.
So with that in mind, let’s explore MSI vs EXE installers, see how each one works, and help you find the right choice for your app deployments.
What is an MSI installer?
An MSI is a Windows Installer package that contains the logic and data needed to install an application. Windows Installer (msiexec.exe) reads the package and installs it on the device, following any commands and special instructions included. Each MSI has a product code, which deployment tools use to detect whether it’s installed and to uninstall it.
Every MSI runs through the same engine, so it uses the same command-line options, such as /qn for a silent install without a user interface or /norestart to control reboots. Admins can customize the installation without editing the package through public properties on the command line or a transform (in the form of a .mst file). For the full set of switches and exit codes, see our MSI silent install guide.
With MSI, rollbacks are on by default, so if an installation fails, Windows Installer will reverse any changes. However, package authors can disable rollback, and custom actions only roll back if the package author adds rollback steps for them.
What is an EXE installer?
An EXE is a file type where .exe is the extension for a Windows program, so its behavior depends on the tool used to build it. There are a variety of common builders, such as InstallShield, NSIS, and Advanced Installer, each with its own silent switches, logging, and restart behavior. Our EXE silent install guide covers the switches for each one.
Due to the variety of EXEs, they can behave in different ways. Some install files directly, while others are wrappers that carry MSIs and hand them off to the Windows Installer. While it may seem odd to include an MSI in an EXE, it lets the EXE check prerequisites, install them in order, and use a custom setup wizard.
While many believe that every EXE is a self-contained archive of the program, the wrapper EXEs above show that isn't always the case.
MSI vs EXE installer: key differences for deployment
So, what are the key differences between MSI and EXE installers? We can break them down like so:
Trait
MSI
EXE
What runs the install
Windows Installer (msiexec.exe)
The EXE's own logic, or Windows Installer if the EXE wraps an MSI
Silent install switches
Same for every MSI: /qn or /quiet
Depends on the tool that built it; some EXEs have none
Logging
/l*v writes a verbose log for any MSI
Varies: /LOG (Inno Setup), /debuglog (InstallShield setup.exe), /log (WiX Burn)
Customization
Public properties on the command line, or a transform (.mst)
Whatever options the vendor built in; InstallShield InstallScript setups need a recorded response file
Failed install
Rollback is on by default (although authors can disable it)
Depends on the tool that built it
Silent uninstall
msiexec /x with the file or the product code
The vendor's uninstaller and its own silent switch
Intune app type
Line-of-business app (one command-line argument) or Win32 app
Win32 app only
Intune detection rule
MSI product code rule available
File, registry, or script rule
Prerequisites and bundles
One product per package (Windows Installer 4.5+ can chain packages)
Bootstrapper EXEs can install prerequisites and several packages in order
With these differences in mind, it’s clear that there’s no single format that’s superior for every situation. While MSI provides predictable, uniform commands, logs, and so on, EXE provides more flexibility. Yet in exchange for that flexibility, EXE installers also need research before they can be deployed.
How to tell if an EXE is really an MSI inside
The EXE you downloaded may just be a delivery wrapper with an MSI inside. In these cases, you can often get MSI behavior through pass-through switches, or deploy the MSI on its own. Determining whether the EXE has an MSI can take a few minutes, but it can save hours of switch research.
You can check if an EXE has an MSI inside by following a few steps:
Check the vendor's deployment documentation: Sometimes, the answer is written out plainly. Vendors that support enterprise deployment often publish an MSI or document msiexec options for their EXE, so it’s easy to find.
Run the EXE with /? from a command prompt: Doing so pulls up the help output, which often names the tool that built it. InstallShield Basic MSI setups pass msiexec options through /v (for example, setup.exe /s /v"/qn"), and Advanced Installer EXEs accept /exenoui followed by msiexec switches.
Look up the app's WinGet manifest: Each installer entry on WinGet records an InstallerType, such as msi, burn, inno, or nullsoft. If it’s a burn entry, that means it’s a WiX bundle that chains packages and could use an MSI. Inno and Nullsoft entries, on the other hand, don't use Windows Installer.
Open the EXE with an archive tool: Many wrapper EXEs can be opened with tools like 7-Zip, so you can see the .msi file inside.
If there’s an MSI inside the EXE, you’ll want to defer to the vendor’s documentation and pass-through switches, rather than extracting the MSI yourself. Extracting the MSI may cause you to skip prerequisites or settings the wrapper includes, so testing before deployment is always important.
How MSI and EXE installers deploy through Microsoft Intune
When you use Microsoft Intune to deploy an app, MSI and EXE installers will take different methods. Keep in mind that Intune doesn’t support interactive installs, so no matter which format you use, you’ll want to make sure it can run silently.
Deploying an MSI
When you deploy an MSI, you have two options: with a Windows line-of-business (LOB) app, you can take the app directly but can use only one command-line argument, whereas with Win32 app management, you can add more arguments. Win32 apps wrap the MSI into a .intunewin file with the Microsoft Win32 Content Prep Tool. This, in turn, reads the MSI’s details for Intune and can be detected by its product code.
Be careful mixing the two. Combining LOB and Win32 app installs during Windows Autopilot enrollment can fail, because both use the Trusted Installer service at the same time (Autopilot device preparation supports mixing). For that reason, Microsoft suggests considering the Win32 app type exclusively, especially for multi-file installers.
Deploying an EXE
EXE installers aren’t accepted as line-of-business apps, so every EXE will go in as a Win32 app. The installer is wrapped into a .intunewin file, and you then enter the silent install command, uninstall command, and detection rule when you add the app in Intune. Note that there’s no product code to detect, so you’ll need to use a file, registry, or script detection rule.
EXEs will also return different codes when a restart is needed, so keep that in mind when setting return codes. For instance, Inno Setup will return 0 whether or not a restart is needed, unless you set /RESTARTEXITCODE.
MSI or EXE: which should you deploy?
Given the differences between MSI and EXE installers, you might be wondering which one is best for you. While the answer will vary depending on the vendor’s options, you can keep these key points in mind while evaluating your options:
The vendor offers both: If both MSI and EXE are available, start with the MSI. This gives you the standard silent switches, a verbose log, and a product code for uninstall and detection without requiring extensive research.
The vendor recommends the EXE: If the vendor says to go with the EXE, this usually means it installs prerequisites or components the MSI alone doesn't. However, be sure to check whether it passes msiexec options through, so you can keep MSI-style control.
Only an EXE is available: If only an EXE is available, you’ll want to identify the tool that built it and find its silent switches before anything else.
The EXE has no silent option: Silent install options are important, so if the EXE lacks one, ask the vendor for an MSI version first. Failing that, you can repackage the EXE by capturing the installer's changes into a new package, although repackaged installers are harder to maintain across updates. Learn more in What is application packaging.
You deploy with Intune: Remember that an MSI can go in as an LOB app only if one command-line argument covers what you need. If you need more than that, you’ll want to use Win32 for both formats.
No matter which you choose, don’t forget to test everything before rolling the application out across devices. This includes installation, detection, uninstall, and exit codes, which you should test on a clean device and repeat for each new version.
Why every installer still needs packaging work
Whether you use an EXE or MSI installer, you’re still going to need to do some work before they can be deployed. Although MSIs save research, each app still needs its install command confirmed, detection rules, testing, packaging, and more. Then, when a new version of the app comes out, the process begins again.
Fortunately, the right tools can automate this work, saving IT teams time and energy that would otherwise be spent on monotonous manual packaging. This brings us to Splashtop Agentic Packr, an AI-powered application packaging tool that helps teams package, validate, and deploy applications with stronger governance and less manual work.
Splashtop Agentic Packr can:
Analyze the installer and build a PSADT package with the install logic.
Write detection rules for each application.
Test each package on a clean virtual machine and run a security scan, with a QA scorecard and logs for review, so admins can review the results before anything is published.
Build the Intune package and publish it to Intune, or create bundles to deploy with SCCM or manually on Windows devices.
Automatically detect new app versions and build updated packages.
Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) adds a way to run scripts and tasks across your endpoints, alongside the packages Splashtop Agentic Packr builds.
Package MSI and EXE apps for Intune without the per-app research
When vendors choose MSI or EXE installers, that decision determines how much research an app needs before you can install it. MSIs require less research and offer more predictability, whereas EXE installers provide more flexibility. Even then, every app and every update will need packaging and testing before it can safely reach users.
With Splashtop Agentic Packr, you can turn installers into tested Intune packages. Agentic Packr automates the app packaging process, including reading installers, writing detection rules, and testing, without the need for manual scripting or packaging expertise. This speeds up packaging while keeping IT teams in control.
Want to learn more about Splashtop Agentic Packr? See how it can help you roll out apps and updates with confidence today.