BrentwoodのTeamLogic ITはリモートサポートにSplashtopを使用
このMSPが既存のツールからSplashtopに移行し、従業員と顧客の満足度を向上させた方法をご覧ください
Summary
TeamLogic IT, Brentwood needed a backup remote access tool after their primary IT management tool had to take them offline due to a security breach. Splashtop Remote Support allowed them to securely and instantly access any computer, tablet or mobile device the moment help was needed.
With Splashtop in place, TeamLogic IT was able to successfully provide help desk support for all their customers and speed up their onboarding process. The team was so impressed that they made Splashtop their primary tool and have since then deployed Splashtop remote monitoring and management capabilities as well.
The Challenge: Quickly Finding a Secure, Fast and Easy-to-Deploy Helpdesk Support Solution
TeamLogic IT, Brentwood provides help desk support for small- to mid-sized businesses. A security breach in their existing IT tool left them offline and in a lurch. David Hardy—the owner of TeamLogic IT, Brentwood—needed to find a secure, reliable backup tool so they could continue to support their customers.
As a Managed Service Provider (MSP), servicing customers with a range of IT experience—from highly technical teams lacking time to do in-house support to teams with little-to-no technical skills—meant they needed a tool that could support all their needs.
The Solution: Using Splashtop to Provide Fast and Easy Remote Support to Customers
After conducting industry research and asking other TeamLogic branches about their solutions, David decided to try Splashtop. “I wanted to make sure I was getting something secure, functional and easy to use,” said David.
David and his team researched TeamViewer, Real VNC and other tools, but found that they weren’t necessarily directed towards MSPs. On top of that, he said, “they were way more expensive than I was willing to pay. We found Splashtop to be a lot more affordable and a lot more functional than the other tools we looked at.”
The Results: Increased Efficiency with Higher Customer and Employee Satisfaction
David and his team had started using Splashtop as a backup remote support tool. They were so impressed that they decided to make it their primary tool. When asked about the main benefits of Splashtop, David replied:
“The SOS feature was a game changer for us. With the existing tool we were using and with other tools we looked at, we would have had to install something on the customer’s system. For our less-technical customers, just clicking through the menu was difficult. Even our more technical customers would ask questions and get confused.
"The Splashtop SOS feature was very, very easy for our end users to use via access code. It was also easy for our technicians to set up. In fact, we use it for all of our onboarding now. If I had to hazard a guess, I’d say remote onboarding is down to 10 minutes versus 30 minutes of struggle.”
With Splashtop, they were able to reach customers faster and even started to use it personally (i.e. remotely helping their parents with IT problems). Because “it’s so streamlined and organized,” they preferred using Splashtop to their previous tools. TeamLogic IT, Brentwood now uses Splashtop Remote Support for remote monitoring and management capabilities along with the attended remote support feature.
制限事項
TeamLogic IT, Brentwoodについて
TeamLogic IT は、あらゆる種類のビジネス向けに技術サービスとソリューションを提供する全国的なプロバイダーです。彼らはビジネスと技術に焦点を当てたMSPであり、完全にアウトソースされたIT、共同管理されたIT、またはプロジェクトベースのITソリューションを顧客サービス志向のアプローチで提供しています。Brentwood支店は、テネシー州のBrentwood、Franklin、Nashvilleエリアにサービスを提供しています。
About Splashtop リモートサポート
リモートサポート は、無人および有人のオンデマンドリモートサポートソリューションです。ヘルプデスクとサポートの専門家向けに設計されており、無制限のデバイスに対してアドホックリモートサポートを実行できます。
ITサポートの専門家は、簡単なセッションコードでユーザーのデバイスに即座に接続できます。
MSPsやITチーム向けの主な無人アクセス機能には、ファイル転送、チャット、リモートウェイク、リモート再起動、セッション録画、ユーザーとコンピュータの管理、スクリプトとタスク、設定可能なアラートなどがあります。
ユーザーがどこにいても、問題がいつ発生しても、技術者は簡単にユーザーのデバイス（Windows、Mac、iOS、Android、またはChromebook）にリモートでアクセスして、問題を迅速に解決できます。
Splashtop リモートサポートソフトウェアは、ユーザーサポートにかかる時間を短縮し、顧客満足度を高め、リモートサポートチ�ームのコストを削減します。