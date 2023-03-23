TeamViewer 14 Alternativa — Perché stai meglio con Splashtop

If you’re in the market for a new remote access and/or remote support solution, then you’ll be better off choosing Splashtop over the latest version of TeamViewer. The recent announcement of TeamViewer 14 Final lists a few new features and performance enhancements (some of which are already in Splashtop) that are in the new version.

However, the truth of the matter is that you’ll get everything you need with Splashtop and pay far less for it.

In this article, we’ll go over how Splashtop compares to TeamViewer 14 and what you’ll get out of each option. Plus, before we go any further, it’s important to mention that you can get full access to the Splashtop solution of your choice for free for 14 days (no credit card or commitments required), so you can try Splashtop yourself and get the reassurance you need that you’re making the right decision before you purchase.

Prova Splashtop gratis

Ecco perché dovresti aspettare il download di TeamViewer 14 e provare prima Splashtop.

Confronto delle funzionalità di accesso remoto/supporto remoto

At the core, Splashtop and TeamViewer are both remote access solutions. Both give you fast remote connections to your computers and devices from any other device, from anywhere in the world. Both work across the most used operating systems (Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android), and both have simple user interfaces.

Per quanto riguarda gli strumenti e le funzionalità necessarie ai professionisti aziendali, ai team di supporto IT e ai professionisti dell'help desk, Splashtop offre le stesse funzionalità principali di TeamViewer 14, tra cui:

Accesso remoto rapido

Trasferimento file (incluso il trascinamento della selezione)

Chat (dentro e fuori sessione)

Stampa remota

Riattivazione remota

Riavvio remoto

Registrazione sessione

Condivisione dello schermo

Supporto multi-monitor multi-multi-multi-multi-monitor

Gestione utenti e computer

Raggruppamento

Registrazione

Crittografia AES a 256 bit

Both have the features you’ll need to complete your day-to-day tasks. You’ll be able to remotely control your computers or mobile devices and get your work done with ease.

La differenza di prezzo

This is where Splashtop comes out as the clear choice. Whatever your use case, Splashtop can save you 50% or more when compared to TeamViewer 14's commercial plans. TeamViewer 14's commercial plans start at $588 per user per year*. Splashtop starts at $99 to $479 per year. The reason is that Splashtop has different solutions for different use cases.

Con Splashtop otterrai una soluzione progettata per essere esattamente ciò di cui hai bisogno. Vuoi che una soluzione desktop remoto acceda al tuo computer mentre sei in viaggio? Hai bisogno di supportare i computer dei tuoi utenti? Oppure hai bisogno di un modo per fornire supporto remoto su richiesta nel momento in cui il tuo cliente ne ha bisogno? Qualunque sia il caso d'uso, Splashtop ha una soluzione che ti offre un rapido accesso remoto e le caratteristiche esatte di cui hai bisogno.

Splashtop ha anche alcuni dei miglioramenti delle prestazioni e delle funzionalità che sono nuove di TeamViewer 14, come il supporto per macOS Mojave Dark Mojave e la possibilità di visualizzare i dispositivi attendibili dei tuoi utenti.

Consulta il nostro confronto tra i prezzi di Splashtop e TeamViewer . Puoi anche vedere il nostro confronto completo che mostra perché Splashtop è la migliore alternativa a TeamViewer.

Prova Splashtop e vedi di persona

Non fidarti della nostra parola, prova Splashtop gratuitamente per 14 giorni. Ti garantiamo che ti convincerai che si tratta della migliore alternativa a TeamViewer 14. Poiché non richiediamo una carta di credito e non ti obblighiamo a sottoscrivere alcun impegno per iniziare, non c'è alcun rischio nell'iscriversi subito. Seleziona la soluzione Splashtop che preferisci per saperne di più, oppure clicca sul pulsante qui sotto per iniziare con Splashtop Business Access e ottenere una soluzione di desktop remoto semplice e veloce.

Splashtop Business Access: per privati e piccoli team che desiderano accedere in remoto ai propri computer.

Splashtop Remote Support: per MSPs che desidera accedere in qualsiasi momento e senza sorveglianza ai computer dei propri utenti/clienti per fornire assistenza remota.

SOS Splashtop: per i professionisti dell'helpdesk e del supporto tecnico che desiderano fornire supporto remoto su richiesta (supporto rapido) ai dispositivi dei propri utenti/clienti.

Ready to get started? Splashtop’s award winning remote desktop solutions are the best alternatives to TeamViewer 14? Follow the button below and get set up in minutes.

Prova gratuita

* Source: TeamViewer US web site $49/month ($588/yr) list price for Single User plan, Mar 2023.

