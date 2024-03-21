È stato rilevato un uso commerciale di TeamViewer? È ora di cambiare
Ecco perché passare a Splashtop...
Il rilevamento commerciale di TeamViewer è un vero problema
Molti utenti di TeamViewer Free hanno vissuto la spiacevole esperienza di veder scadere la propria sessione remota dopo 5 minuti di sessione con un popup che indicava il sospetto di utilizzare TeamViewer per uso commerciale.
Quando sei nel bel mezzo di un'attività cercando di portare a termine qualcosa mentre lavori da remoto, avere la tua connessione TeamViewer bloccata dopo il timeout può essere incredibilmente frustrante. Non c'è niente di peggio del tuo strumento di desktop remoto che blocca la tua connessione remota quando devi accedere a un computer di fronte a cui non sei fisicamente di fronte.
La soluzione semplice: passa a Splashtop
Non continuare a riscontrare connessioni bloccate con il piano gratuito di TeamViewer e non acquistare una costosa licenza commerciale di TeamViewer. Invece, passa a Splashtop!
Splashtop è la migliore alternativa a TeamViewer. Sperimenta la libertà di una connettività ininterrotta supportata da un servizio che ti mette al primo posto.
Dai nostri clienti soddisfatti
Ultimamente, TeamViewer è diventato molto gravoso, perché blocca a caso le persone che utilizzano il loro prodotto gratuito nonostante soddisfino le condizioni di utilizzo. Ho bisogno di un prodotto e di un'azienda di cui mi possa fidare e su cui possa fare affidamento e la vostra soluzione a pagamento si è dimostrata estremamente solida. Continuate così.
Darryl C.
Dai nostri clienti soddisfatti
Lavoro nel settore IT da 20 anni e so riconoscere un buon prodotto quando ne trovo uno. Dal punto di vista dell'assistenza, non avrei potuto chiedere uno strumento migliore. Mi metto all'opera e svolgo il mio lavoro. [Splashtop] è fantastico ed è affidabile come nessun altro. Dopo aver utilizzato TeamViewer, questo programma è davvero eccezionale. Anche il prezzo è ragionevole; al contrario di TeamViewer, che pretende cifre esorbitanti. Il prodotto mi piace molto e l'ho raccomandato ad altre persone di questo settore.
Stuart L. - NuWave Backup
Dai nostri clienti soddisfatti
Quando usavo TeamViewer, spesso venivo disconnesso dal software, mentre con Splashtop non è mai successo. Anche il prezzo è fantastico!
Heather Klassen – Grey Owl Bookkeeping
Dai nostri clienti soddisfatti
WOW. Splashtop Business Access è il miglior investimento che abbia mai fatto e continua a migliorare. Come può TeamViewer cavarsela facendo pagare 500 dollari all'anno? Siete fantastici!
Frank Steesnaes – Peak Business Performance
Dai nostri clienti soddisfatti
[Splashtop] è molto meglio di TeamViewer. Apprezzo la vostra azienda che pratica un prezzo equo per un prodotto fantastico! Volevo dirvi che ho apprezzato molto il fatto che [il team di Splashtop] mi abbia contattato durante il periodo di prova. È una cosa che lo staff di TeamViewer non ha mai fatto. È difficile trovare un'azienda che ti faccia sentire a tuo agio, ma voi lo state facendo nel migliore dei modi.
Brian Davids
Don’t Experience the Frustration of “Commercial Use Suspected” Anymore
Has the relentless "commercial use detected" alert become a part of your daily remote access routine? You're not alone. A vivid account shared by a user on Reddit echoes the frustration many TeamViewer free plan users face with such disruptions: Getting disconnected within seconds despite being unblocked, only to be flagged again for commercial use. This cycle of attempting to connect to a remote computer and being thwarted by relentless software detection has left users exasperated and looking for alternatives.
When technology, meant to bridge distances and simplify life, instead complicates it, it's time for a change.
Discover Why Splashtop Outshines TeamViewer
When it comes to remote access solutions, settling for less can cost more than just a subscription fee—it can mean compromised efficiency. That's where Splashtop changes the game. Unlike TeamViewer's free plan, which comes with limitations that can hinder your productivity, and its commercial license, which may strain your budget, Splashtop offers a better solution where quality meets value:
Unmatched Accessibility and Ease of Use: Splashtop is designed for effortless connectivity. This user-friendly approach ensures that regardless of your tech expertise, you'll find Splashtop both accessible and powerful.
A Secure Connection You Can Trust: Splashtop takes security seriously, offering features like TLS and 256-bit AES encryption, device authentication, and two-factor authentication.
Tailored Plans That Fit Your Needs: Splashtop understands that every user has unique needs. Whether you're a small business owner, an IT professional, or someone looking to support friends and family, Splashtop offers tailored plans that provide the features you need without the bloat you don't. This means you're not overpaying for features that don't apply to your specific use case.
Reliable Performance, Even on Low Bandwidth: Splashtop is optimized for performance, ensuring smooth, high-quality connections even when internet speeds are less than ideal.
Support That Stands By You: Nothing is more frustrating than encountering an issue and not having reliable support to turn to. Splashtop prides itself on offering exceptional customer service, with extensive resources and responsive support teams ready to assist you.
Why Splashtop is the Smart Choice
Choosing between the limitations of a free service and the high costs of a commercial license can feel like a no-win situation. But Splashtop offers a third path that doesn't compromise on features, security, or support. The choice is straightforward, with our focus on providing a high-quality, secure, and user-friendly remote access experience at a competitive price.
Experience the difference for yourself. Try Splashtop today and see why individuals and businesses are switching to a more reliable, secure, and cost-effective remote access solution.
Risparmio garantito del 50% rispetto a TeamViewerScopri tutti i prodotti
Per uso individuale e team
Splashtop Business Access
Inizio €4.58a/mese
Risparmio garantito del 50% rispetto a TeamViewer
Accesso remoto ai computer da qualsiasi dispositivo. Perfetto per i privati o le aziende/scuole che vogliono consentire agli utenti di lavorare da casa.
Per IT, supporto tecnico e help desk
Splashtop SOS
Inizio €16a/mese
Risparmio garantito del 50% rispetto a TeamViewer
Software per il supporto remoto supervisionato e non supervisionato. Fornisci assistenza remota on-demand (QuickSupport) a qualsiasi computer, tablet o dispositivo mobile.
Splashtop Enterprise
Alternativa a TeamViewer Tensor
Risparmio garantito del 50% rispetto a TeamViewer
Per un software che combina accesso remoto e assistenza a distanza adatto a soddisfare le tue esigenze di sicurezza avanzate.
Guaranteed 50% Savings When You Switch from Teamviewer
Plus, get started today with Splashtop with our Early Start Program!
How to Cancel TeamViewer
You might have heard about TeamViewer's bad press related to its cancellation policy. It turns out its issues run so deep that users have started reporting them to the Better Business Bureau. If you are caught in the same mess and cannot cancel your subscription fast enough, what should you do?
Splashtop vs. TeamViewer Features
Check out our features and price comparison chart for your current product.
TeamViewer Pricing Comparison
Compare TeamViewer vs Splashtop pricing to see how much you can save with Splashtop!
Perché gli ex utenti TeamViewer preferiscono Splashtop?
- Splashtop offre un servizio clienti migliore e più accessibile
- Splashtop funziona con Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS e Chromebook
- Splashtop garantisce un risparmio del 50% sul costo dell'abbonamento annuale rispetto alla versione commerciale di TeamViewer
- Splashtop ti offre tutte le principali funzionalità di accesso remoto
- Splashtop garantisce sicurezza e affidabilità grazie alle sue certificazioni di sicurezza