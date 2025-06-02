Fireside Chat with CTO and PM on Product Roadmap
Date: August 27, 2025
Time: 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT
Duration: 30 minutes
Description: Join us for an exclusive fireside chat with Philip Sheu, CTO and Co-founder of Splashtop. In this engaging session, Philip will share his vision for the future of remote access and support, discuss how Splashtop is evolving to meet modern IT needs, and offer a behind-the-scenes look at the innovations shaping the platform.
Whether you're an IT professional, business leader, or longtime Splashtop customer, you won't want to miss this chance to hear directly from one of the minds behind Splashtop's technology.
What We'll Cover:
The future of Remote Access and Remote Support: Where the industry is headed
Splashtop's product roadmap: What’s coming in 2025 and beyond
AI, security, and user experience: How Splashtop is leading the way
Real-world use cases: Stories from the customers
Live Q&A with Philip Sheu
Save your spot and be part of the conversation!