Fireside Chat with CTO and PM on Product Roadmap

Date: August 27, 2025

Time: 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT

Duration: 30 minutes

Description: Join us for an exclusive fireside chat with Philip Sheu, CTO and Co-founder of Splashtop. In this engaging session, Philip will share his vision for the future of remote access and support, discuss how Splashtop is evolving to meet modern IT needs, and offer a behind-the-scenes look at the innovations shaping the platform.

Whether you're an IT professional, business leader, or longtime Splashtop customer, you won't want to miss this chance to hear directly from one of the minds behind Splashtop's technology.

What We'll Cover:

  • The future of Remote Access and Remote Support: Where the industry is headed

  • Splashtop's product roadmap: What’s coming in 2025 and beyond

  • AI, security, and user experience: How Splashtop is leading the way

  • Real-world use cases: Stories from the customers

  • Live Q&A with Philip Sheu

