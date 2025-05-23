Bildschirmfreigabe auf dem Mac: So teilen Sie Ihren Bildschirm sicher

Screen sharing is an essential tool for business communications and team collaboration. However, certain devices are easier to work with than others and may require certain tools for truly efficient screen sharing. This often leaves many wondering how to screen share on a Mac or similar devices.
While macOS includes some built-in options for screen sharing, like FaceTime, Messages, or local Mac-to-Mac connections, these methods often fall short for business needs.
If you need a more reliable, secure, and flexible way to share your Mac screen, especially across devices or for IT support, remote access tools like Splashtop provide the performance and control that built-in tools can’t.
In this guide, we’ll walk through different ways to share your Mac screen, compare native macOS options to remote access solutions, and show you how to use Splashtop to share your screen securely and effectively in both personal and professional environments.
Why Use Splashtop for Mac Screen Sharing?
While macOS provides several native ways to share your screen, they’re limited in terms of flexibility, security, and cross-platform compatibility. Splashtop offers a more powerful alternative, especially for remote work, technical support, and business collaboration.
Here’s why Splashtop stands out for screen sharing on a Mac:
1. Works Across Devices and Platforms
Unlike Apple’s built-in tools, Splashtop isn’t restricted to just macOS. You can share your Mac screen with users on Windows, iOS, Android, and other operating systems, perfect for IT teams and hybrid environments.
2. Secure and Compliant for Business Use
Splashtop is built for security. All connections are protected with 256-bit AES encryption, TLS, device authentication, and optional multi-factor authentication. It also complies with standards like SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, and more, making it a trusted solution for enterprises, schools, and government agencies.
3. High Performance and Low Latency
Splashtop delivers smooth, real-time screen sharing with minimal lag even when connecting across long distances. You get high-definition display quality and responsive input, making it ideal for visual tasks like design reviews or product demos.
4. Interactive Remote Access
Beyond just sharing your screen, Splashtop enables full remote access and control. Whether you’re offering remote support or accessing your Mac from home, you can interact with the desktop as if you were sitting in front of it.
5. Flexible Use Cases
Splashtop is designed to support:
Remote work and BYOD access to Mac systems
IT support and helpdesk screen sharing
Training and onboarding sessions
Real-time collaboration and presentations
How to Share Your Mac Screen Using Splashtop
Splashtop makes it easy to share your Mac screen securely, whether you're accessing your own device remotely, supporting another user, or sharing your screen for a demo or training session. Below are two primary ways to share your Mac screen using Splashtop.
Option 1: Remote Access to Your Mac with Splashtop Remote Access
Splashtop Remote Access allows you to remotely access and control your Mac from another device. It’s ideal for remote work, accessing files and apps on the go, or managing a Mac located in another office or home.
Steps:
Install the Splashtop Streamer app on the Mac you want to access (macOS 10.13 or later).
Install the Splashtop Business app on the device you’ll use to connect (Mac, Windows, iOS, Android).
Log in to both apps using the same Splashtop account.
From the Business app, select your Mac from the list and launch the session to begin full remote access and screen sharing.
This setup allows you to control your Mac remotely, not just share your screen. It’s perfect for personal use, remote teams, and business users who need full access.
Option 2: On-Demand Screen Sharing with Splashtop Remote Support
Splashtop Remote Support is designed for IT support and help desks. It enables technicians to view or control a user’s Mac screen in real time, without requiring a pre-configured connection.
Steps:
On the Mac that needs support, install and open the Splashtop SOS app.
The end user generates a 9-digit session code.
The technician opens the Splashtop Business app and enters the session code to connect.
Once connected, the technician can view or control the Mac screen, depending on system permissions.
Note: macOS will prompt the user to grant screen recording and control permissions. These must be accepted to allow screen sharing or control.
Screen Sharing on Mac with Mirroring360
If you're looking to share your Mac screen with others, such as in a classroom, meeting room, or live demo, Mirroring360 offers a simple, wireless way to mirror your screen to other devices.
Mirroring360 is Splashtop’s screen mirroring solution. It lets you wirelessly broadcast your device's screen to other devices without cables or a complicated setup. With Mirroring360 Pro, you can even broadcast your screen to up to 40 participants through a simple web link.
Use Cases:
In-room presentations or lectures
Software demonstrations
Local screen mirroring from a Mac to a monitor or TV
Broadcasting to student or audience devices during training
How to Use Mirroring360 for Mac Screen Sharing:
Install Mirroring360 on the device you want to receive the mirrored screen (e.g., a PC or Mac connected to a display).
Use AirPlay or the screen mirroring menu on your Mac to connect to the receiver running Mirroring360.
Your Mac screen will begin broadcasting to the receiving device instantly.
Choose Splashtop For Seamless Screen Sharing On Mac via Remote Access
If you’re looking for Mac screen sharing that goes beyond the basic screen sharing functions on any chat app, Splashtop takes screen sharing to the next level with remote access.
Remote access allows users to seamlessly connect to remote devices from anywhere, on any device, and view shared screens with high definition and speed. This is incredibly helpful for training new users, demonstrating products, remote collaboration on projects, receiving technical support, and much more.
Splashtop also offers screen sharing for Macs with Mirroring360, which allows you to mirror your screen on local devices easily. Whether you need to share your screen on a large monitor for a presentation or multiple devices for a class, Mirroring360 can start screen sharing in a few quick taps.
When you’re ready to take screen sharing to the next level, you can get started on Splashtop with a free trial: