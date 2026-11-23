Remote support tools give managed service providers (MSPs) a direct line into every customer environment they manage. That reach is what makes the tools efficient, and it is also why attackers keep going after them.
On November 11, 2026, security firm Huntress observed attackers using access to ScreenConnect panels to install rogue remote access clients on at least 288 endpoints across 48 organizations among its customers, with about a third of those hosts hit in the first 10 minutes.
Researchers linked the activity to a third-party extension that let requests skip ScreenConnect's user accounts, roles, and multi-factor authentication (MFA). That detail matters to every MSP, because similar risks surround any remote support tool: integrations nobody remembers adding, broad console access, exposed technician workstations, unpatched clients, and remote access software that shouldn't be on an endpoint.
This post covers what happened, six lessons MSPs can take from the incident, and what to look for in the tools you rely on.
What happened in the SCKit attacks on ScreenConnect
On November 11, Huntress observed what appears to be an operator using ScreenConnect's Run Command feature to send commands, running as SYSTEM, to groups of managed endpoints at once. The commands installed attacker-controlled ScreenConnect clients along with a 16-file malware toolkit known as SCKit.
Huntress linked the activity to RMM+, a third-party extension that lets other tools manage ScreenConnect sessions without a technician working in the console. According to Huntress's SCKit analysis, RMM+ versions 1.0.31 and 1.0.32 accepted a blank access key whenever an administrator had never set one.
ConnectWise, which makes ScreenConnect, identified about 400 partner environments with at least one of five third-party extensions installed. As a precaution, it disabled those extensions wherever it could, including in cloud-hosted environments, and told on-premises partners to disable them manually. It also stressed that having one installed did not mean an environment was compromised. In its initial advisory, the company also said it had found no evidence of a compromise of its own infrastructure or a vulnerability in ScreenConnect itself.
SCKit also carried code designed to spread from an infected endpoint to the technician who connects to it, using CVE-2026-84869, a ScreenConnect file transfer flaw that ConnectWise fixed in version 26.6.5 on September 8, 2026. Huntress has not seen that spread succeed. Huntress recorded a second wave on November 13 that affected 205 hosts across 41 organizations. On November 16, ConnectWise said its investigation was complete, but attacks were continuing against on-premises environments where the extensions were still enabled and ScreenConnect hadn't been updated.
If you use ScreenConnect, the ConnectWise Trust Center has the current guidance and remediation steps.
6 lessons for MSPs from the SCKit attacks
1. Extensions and integrations can bypass your strongest controls
Huntress saw commands reach endpoints with no matching login activity, and the logs it reviewed linked those commands to RMM+. Most of the RMM+ installations it found were legitimate, typically added for a project and left in place long after.
Any integration that can act on your behalf deserves the same scrutiny as an administrator account. If it holds a credential that never expires and nobody reviews, MFA on your technicians' logins won't protect that path. In a remote support tool, look for:
A complete inventory of the integrations, extensions, and API credentials connected to it.
API credentials limited to the actions each integration needs, with expiration dates.
Restrictions on who can create or change those credentials.
Logs that record actions taken through integrations alongside interactive sessions.
2. One console can reach every customer in minutes
Run Command lets the attackers push installs to groups of devices at once, and Huntress counted all 288 affected hosts within about 90 minutes. Bulk actions are one of the biggest time savers in remote support. That same reach turns a single compromised console or credential into an incident that spans many customers.
In a remote support tool, look for:
Control over which roles and users can run remote commands and other background actions.
Access granted by group, so each technician reaches only the customers and devices they support.
A log of every remote command that shows who ran it, when, and on which devices.
3. Your technician's workstation is part of the attack surface
SCKit included code built to travel from an infected customer device to the technician who connects to fix it. Huntress found it was designed to transfer and run a file on the technician's machine about 2.5 seconds after a session started, then reuse the technician's stolen session cookie to reach other endpoints. Huntress has not seen this spread succeed.
ConnectWise and Huntress gave the same advice: avoid investigating a suspected compromised device through the same remote support tool, and use separate security tools instead. Huntress also recommends treating any technician workstation that already connected to an infected host as potentially exposed. In a remote support tool and the processes around it, look for:
The ability to turn off file transfer, or limit it to the people who need it.
Endpoint protection on technician machines as well as customer endpoints.
A documented, separate path for investigating suspicious devices.
4. Patch the tool that manages everything else
ConnectWise fixed CVE-2026-84869 in September and applied the fix to cloud instances automatically. On-premises partners had to update their own servers and clients, and in November ConnectWise asked every partner to confirm that each technician client was running version 26.6.5 or later.
It's easy for remote support tools to fall outside the regular patch cycle, since teams rely on them to manage everything else. Technician apps, endpoint agents, and any self-hosted servers belong on the same schedule as everything else. Self-hosting gives you more control, and it also makes server updates your responsibility. In a remote support tool, look for:
Automatic updates for endpoint agents and technician apps.
Visibility into which versions are running across your environment.
Patching for third-party applications as well as the operating system.
5. Watch for remote access tools you didn't install
SCKit installed a second, attacker-controlled ScreenConnect client, added Microsoft Defender exclusions, and stopped the legitimate client so the rogue copy could take its place. In one incident, Huntress saw the rogue client run as a service called "Windows Update Agent" to pass as a system component.
A legitimate remote access tool installed by an attacker can look like routine IT work, so spotting it depends on knowing what should be on each endpoint. Look for:
Alerts when new software appears on a managed endpoint.
A current software inventory you can search for unexpected remote access tools.
Endpoint protection that detects and blocks unauthorized remote access tool installs.
6. Containment and cleanup are separate jobs
ConnectWise warned that disabling the extensions and updating ScreenConnect would not remove access or persistence already established on affected devices. Huntress also saw systems reinfected shortly after isolation was lifted, since isolation alone doesn't remove persistence.
The same applies to changing tools. Moving to a different remote support platform won't remove a rogue client, scheduled task, or stolen session from a device that's already compromised. If you were affected, finish remediation with your security team or incident response provider before you evaluate replacements.
Why MSPs choose Splashtop as a ScreenConnect alternative
Splashtop provides remote access, remote support, and endpoint management for MSPs and IT teams. No remote support tool is immune to the risks above, and the same lessons apply to Splashtop customers. For MSPs reviewing their options, here is what Splashtop offers:
Control over who can reach what. Splashtop Remote Support includes user roles and computer grouping, so technicians reach only the computers they're assigned, and sessions are logged for auditing. Splashtop Enterprise adds granular controls that turn features such as remote command and file transfer on or off by user, group, or role.
Protection at sign-in. Splashtop requires device authentication whenever someone signs in from a new device or browser, and administrators can require two-step verification across their team. Splashtop Enterprise adds single sign-on (SSO) through SAML 2.0 or OpenID Connect.
Visibility and control over what's installed. Splashtop Shield for Business, an add-on for Splashtop business products, detects and blocks attempts to install unauthorized remote access tools and alerts IT when it does. Splashtop AEM adds hardware and software inventory visibility across managed endpoints.
Support and patching on one platform. Splashtop AEM brings real-time Windows and macOS patching, third-party application patching, and AI-powered CVE insights to the same platform your technicians use for remote support.
Deployment choice. Splashtop runs in the cloud by default, and Splashtop On-Prem is available for teams that need to host it themselves.
To see how the two compare feature by feature, visit our Splashtop vs ScreenConnect comparison.
Review your remote support setup with Splashtop
A remote support tool deserves the same scrutiny as any other privileged access, including what's connected to it, who can run commands through it, and what shows up on the endpoints it reaches. Those questions are worth asking now, whichever tool you use.
If you're reviewing your setup after the SCKit attacks, start a free trial of Splashtop to test its access controls and security features in your own environment, or contact our team to talk through what fits your MSP.