RDP 和 VPN 與 Splashtop 連接器比較
透過 Splashtop 應用程式無需 VPN 即可無代理程式存取機器
Splashtop Connector offers better security, functionality, and ease of use
Installing the Splashtop Connector on a single machine within a closed network enables it to act as a bridge, or jump point, making all other computers and servers on the network accessible via RDP from within the Splashtop app.
When you need agentless access to machines, Splashtop Connector is the superior choice when compared to VPN and RDP. With Splashtop Connector, IT admins can remotely support computers on internal networks that may not have internet access or not allow 3rd party apps to be installed for remote access, and enable users to securely work remotely.
Splashtop 連接器與 RDP 和 VPN
功能
Splashtop Connector
RDP + VPN
連接到內部計算機
使用連接器作為橋接器
需要VPN + RDP用戶端
存取權限
透過網頁入口網站輕鬆管理
VPN 和 RDP 的管理很複雜
連線記錄
所有連線記錄
No
連線錄製
Yes
No
多螢幕支援
Yes
Yes
高效能
是，使用 Splashtop 的高效能伺服器陣列進行中繼連接
取決於透過 VPN 連接的端點之間的網絡
安全
僅有 443 單一連接埠輸出網路的 Connector 提供高度安全
不安全，進入內部網絡的輸入流量
雲端服務
Yes
取決於 VPN 設定
內部部署服務
Yes
取決於 VPN 設定
易於使用
是的，使用方式簡單、直覺
需要指導使用者設定和使用 RDP 用戶端
輕鬆部署
只需安裝 Connector 並進行一些簡單設定
設定 VPN 或 RDS 閘道很複雜
可擴展性
部署多個 Connector 以進行擴展
複雜，需要設定VPN和RDP
檔案傳輸
Yes
Yes
遠端列印
Yes
是（工作階段中，用於網路印表機）
客戶端平台支援
Windows、Mac、iOS、Android、網路
Windows、Mac、iOS、Android
RDS
是的，RDS、連線代理人、其他負載平衡器，如 F5。
Yes
RDP
是
Yes
連接集區
是 (RDS 和 RDP 皆是)
僅適用於 RDS
