跳至主內容
Splashtop
+1.408.886.7177免費試用
Splashtop Connector Demo
Splashtop Connector Demo

RDP 和 VPN 與 Splashtop 連接器比較

透過 Splashtop 應用程式無需 VPN 即可無代理程式存取機器

與我們聯繫

Splashtop Connector offers better security, functionality, and ease of use

Installing the Splashtop Connector on a single machine within a closed network enables it to act as a bridge, or jump point, making all other computers and servers on the network accessible via RDP from within the Splashtop app.

When you need agentless access to machines, Splashtop Connector is the superior choice when compared to VPN and RDP. With Splashtop Connector, IT admins can remotely support computers on internal networks that may not have internet access or not allow 3rd party apps to be installed for remote access, and enable users to securely work remotely.

Splashtop 連接器與 RDP 和 VPN

功能

Splashtop Connector

RDP + VPN

連接到內部計算機

使用連接器作為橋接器
輕鬆部署

需要VPN + RDP用戶端
部署複雜

存取權限

透過網頁入口網站輕鬆管理

VPN 和 RDP 的管理很複雜

連線記錄

所有連線記錄

No

連線錄製

Yes

No

多螢幕支援

Yes

Yes

高效能

是，使用 Splashtop 的高效能伺服器陣列進行中繼連接

取決於透過 VPN 連接的端點之間的網絡

安全

僅有 443 單一連接埠輸出網路的 Connector 提供高度安全

不安全，進入內部網絡的輸入流量

雲端服務

Yes

取決於 VPN 設定

內部部署服務

Yes

取決於 VPN 設定

易於使用

是的，使用方式簡單、直覺

需要指導使用者設定和使用 RDP 用戶端

輕鬆部署

只需安裝 Connector 並進行一些簡單設定

設定 VPN 或 RDS 閘道很複雜

可擴展性

部署多個 Connector 以進行擴展

複雜，需要設定VPN和RDP

檔案傳輸

Yes

Yes

遠端列印

Yes

是（工作階段中，用於網路印表機）

客戶端平台支援

Windows、Mac、iOS、Android、網路

Windows、Mac、iOS、Android

RDS

是的，RDS、連線代理人、其他負載平衡器，如 F5。

Yes

RDP


（VNC 和貝殼）

Yes

連接集區

是 (RDS 和 RDP 皆是)

僅適用於 RDS

查看我們的Splashtop 與 RDP 和 VPN 比較
並查看我們的Splashtop Connector 與 BeyondTrust Jumpoint 比較

開始使用 Splashtop

開始使用深入了解
獲取最新的 Splashtop 新聞
AICPA SOC icon
  • 標準規範
  • 隱私權政策
  • 使用條款
版權所有© 2025 Splashtop Inc.保留所有權利。 $ 所示價格均為美元 顯示的價格均不含適用稅金。