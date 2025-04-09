跳至主內容
使用 Splashtop 和 InvGate 增強遠端 IT 資產管理

InvGate Asset Management 幫助組織有效地追蹤、控制和優化 IT 資產。與 Splashtop 整合提供對 Windows 裝置的無縫遠端存取，使 IT 團隊能夠輕鬆排除故障和維護系統。

主要優勢

  • 精簡的遠端存取：直接從 InvGate Asset Management 平台存取和控制 Windows 裝置，簡化遠端管理任務。

  • 高效的問題解決：快速遠端診斷和解決 IT 問題，減少現場干預的需求並降低運營成本。

  • 增強的生產力：透過遠端監控和支援主動維護 IT 資產，確保最佳效能和可靠性。

  • 成本節省：減少現場支援和維護的需求，節省時間和資源。

可用性：

整合僅適用於 Windows 作業系統，並且僅供訂閱 InvGate Asset Management Pro 和 Enterprise 等級的用戶使用。

擴展 IT 管理與 Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM)

隨著資產管理在端點管理中扮演重要角色，用戶可以探索 Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) 以進一步簡化 IT 作業。Splashtop AEM 能夠自動化例行任務，確保端點保持安全和最新，並幫助維持合規性——提供無需完整 RMM 或 UEM 平台的複雜性和成本的功能。

Users can also purchase Splashtop 遠端支援 to provide ad-hoc 遠端支援, enabling fast troubleshooting and resolution for computers and mobile devices not managed under InvGate.  

立即開始使用

免費試用深入了解
