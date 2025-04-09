使用 Splashtop 和 InvGate 增強遠端 IT 資產管理
InvGate Asset Management 幫助組織有效地追蹤、控制和優化 IT 資產。與 Splashtop 整合提供對 Windows 裝置的無縫遠端存取，使 IT 團隊能夠輕鬆排除故障和維護系統。
主要優勢
精簡的遠端存取：直接從 InvGate Asset Management 平台存取和控制 Windows 裝置，簡化遠端管理任務。
高效的問題解決：快速遠端診斷和解決 IT 問題，減少現場干預的需求並降低運營成本。
增強的生產力：透過遠端監控和支援主動維護 IT 資產，確保最佳效能和可靠性。
成本節省：減少現場支援和維護的需求，節省時間和資源。
可用性：
此整合僅適用於 Windows 作業系統，並且僅供訂閱 InvGate Asset Management Pro 和 Enterprise 等級的用戶使用。
擴展 IT 管理與 Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM)
隨著資產管理在端點管理中扮演重要角色，用戶可以探索 Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) 以進一步簡化 IT 作業。Splashtop AEM 能夠自動化例行任務，確保端點保持安全和最新，並幫助維持合規性——提供無需完整 RMM 或 UEM 平台的複雜性和成本的功能。
Users can also purchase Splashtop 遠端支援 to provide ad-hoc 遠端支援, enabling fast troubleshooting and resolution for computers and mobile devices not managed under InvGate.