Splashtop will be virtually joining MSPs, IT professionals, technology service providers, business owners and more at SMB TechFest this year. We will share our Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop SOS and the best methods surrounding our tools to make the most use out of them in any remote support use case, whether it be unattended or attended. Stop by our booth in the virtual exhibit hall to watch for Italo Nava’s session on remote access for MSPs.

SMB TechFest | Splashtop Remote Support | Splashtop SOS