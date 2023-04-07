跳至主內容
Managed Services Summit Live

October 27 – 28, 2020 – Online Virtual Event (UK and Europe)

Splashtop is excited to be exhibiting at Managed Services Summit Live (MSS Live II) for the first time!

Splashtop is excited to be exhibiting at Managed Services Summit Live (MSS Live II) for the first time! Alexander Draaijer will be presenting a short talk on “The Future of Managed Services” in the Main Session stage at the event. Our team will be showcasing Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop SOS to enable MSPs and IT professionals to support and manage computers with unattended anytime access, set up monitoring and management capabilities and give attended on-demand support access to computers and mobile devices.

Splashtop Remote Support | Splashtop SOS

