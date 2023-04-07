What if we told you that you didn't have to pay an arm and a leg for a remote support solution? If you're currently using GoToAssist, then you know how expensive it is starting at $55/month (and that's not including the add-on you'll need to purchase to support mobile devices).

When you compare GoToAssist pricing to Splashtop SOS, you'll find that Splashtop can save you 70% or more! Splashtop gives you a better value and more features.