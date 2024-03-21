Commercieel gebruik van TeamViewer gedetecteerd? Het is tijd om over te stappen
Dit is waarom u zou moeten overstappen op Splashtop....
Teamviewer Commerciële Detectie zorgt voor HOOFDPIJN
Veel TeamViewer Free-gebruikers hebben de vervelende ervaring gehad dat hun remote sessie 5 minuten na het begin een time-out kreeg met een pop-up, waarin stond dat ze ervan verdacht werden TeamViewer commercieel te gebruiken.
Wanneer u midden in een taak zit en iets gedaan wilt krijgen terwijl u op afstand werkt, kan het ongelooflijk frustrerend zijn als uw TeamViewer-verbinding na een time-out wordt geblokkeerd. Niets is erger dan dat je remote desktop-tool je externe verbinding blokkeert wanneer je toegang nodig hebt tot een computer waar je niet fysiek voor zit.
De eenvoudige oplossing: schakel over naar Splashtop
Blijf geen geblokkeerde verbindingen ervaren met het gratis TeamViewer-abonnement en koop geen dure commerciële TeamViewer-licentie. Schakel in plaats daarvan over naar Splashtop!
Splashtop is het beste TeamViewer-alternatief. Ervaar de vrijheid van ononderbroken connectiviteit, ondersteund door een service die jou op de eerste plaats zet.
Van onze tevreden klanten
Petje af voor het Splashtop-team voor het samenstellen van een geweldig pakket, met handige en praktische opties voor een betaalbare prijs.TeamViewer is de laatste tijd erg omslachtig geweest - het willekeurig blokkeren van mensen die hun gratis product gebruikten ondanks dat ze voldeden aan de voorwaarden voor gratis gebruik. Ik heb een product en bedrijf nodig waarop ik kan vertrouwen, en jullie betaalde oplossing is ijzersterk - ga zo door.
Darryl C.
Ik zit al 20 jaar in de IT en ik herken een goed product als ik het tegenkom. Vanuit het oogpunt van support had ik me geen betere tool kunnen wensen. Ik gebruik het en krijg m'n werk gedaan. [Splashtop] is geweldig en superbetrouwbaar. Na het gebruik van TeamViewer is dit programma een hele verademing. Het is ook redelijk geprijsd, in tegenstelling tot TeamViewer dat je volledig kaalplukt. Ik ben dol op het product en heb het aanbevolen aan anderen die ik ken in de branche.
Stuart L. - NuWave Backup
"Toen ik TeamViewer gebruikte, zat ik vaak met haperende software. Splashtop heeft dat nooit gedaan. Ook de prijs is top!
Heather Klassen – Grey Owl Bookkeeping
Wow, Splashtop Business is de beste investering die ik ooit heb gedaan en het wordt alleen maar beter. Hoe komt TeamViewer ermee weg om $500 per jaar in rekening te brengen? Jullie zijn geweldig!
Frank Steesnaes – Peak Business Performance
[Splashtop] is zoveel beter dan TeamViewer. Ik waardeer het dat uw bedrijf een eerlijke prijs vraagt voor een fantastisch product! Ik wilde u vertellen hoezeer ik het waardeer dat [het Splashtop-team] tijdens de proef contact met me opnam. Dit is iets dat de medewerkers van TeamViewer nog nooit hebben gedaan. Het is moeilijk om een warm gevoel bij een bedrijf te krijgen, maar jullie doen het goed.
Brian Davids
Gegarandeerd 50% besparing in vergelijking met TeamViewerAlle producten bekijken
Voor individuen en teams
Splashtop Business Access
Vanaf €4.58/maand
Gegarandeerd 50% besparing ten opzichte van TeamViewer
Toegang tot uw computers op afstand, vanaf elk apparaat. Perfect voor zowel particulieren als bedrijven en scholen die thuiswerk voor gebruikers mogelijk willen maken.
Voor IT, ondersteuning en helpdesks
Splashtop SOS
Vanaf €16/maand
Gegarandeerd 50% besparing ten opzichte van TeamViewer
Software voor remote support met en zonder toezicht. Bied on-demand remote support (QuickSupport) aan op elke computer, tablet of mobiel apparaat.
Splashtop Enterprise
TeamViewer Tensor Alternatief
Gegarandeerde 50% besparing ten opzichte van TeamViewer
Voor gecombineerde remote access en remote supportsoftware om aan uw geavanceerde securitybehoeften te voldoen.
Waarom geven voormalige TeamViewer-gebruikers de voorkeur aan Splashtop?
- Splashtop biedt een betere en meer toegankelijke klantenservice
- Splashtop werkt met Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS en Chromebooks
- Splashtop bespaart u gegarandeerd 50% op uw jaarlijkse abonnementskosten in vergelijking met de commerciële versie van TeamViewer
- Splashtop geeft u alle topfuncties voor remote access
- Splashtop geeft u gemoedsrust dankzij zijn hoge security-certificeringen en betrouwbaarheid