How Garnes Data Moved Beyond VPN-Based Remote Access and TeamViewer with Splashtop
Modernizing remote access and support for Norwegian SMBs with secure, reliable connectivity built for everyday users and graphics-intensive tasks.
Impact
200+ Remote Workers Connected Securely
Garnes Data uses Splashtop Enterprise to provide remote access for more than 200 users and growing across Windows and macOS customer environments.
Reliable Access without VPN Complexity
Splashtop helps Garnes Data reduce reliance on traditional VPN-based access and provide a stable home office experience for users with graphics-intensive workloads.
Consolidated Remote Access & Support
Garnes Data replaced multiple tools with a single, streamlined platform, simplifying IT operations for both its team and customers.
Challenges
Garnes Data is an IT company serving small and medium-sized businesses across Norway. The company works as a trusted advisor and IT partner for its customers, helping them build secure, modern, and efficient IT environments without relying on long lock-in periods.
Frank J. Leiss, Chief Quality Officer at Garnes Data, has been with the company since 2010. With a strong focus on flexibility, ownership, and long-term customer relationships, Garnes Data needed a remote access solution that could meet the needs of modern work environments while remaining easy to implement and manage.
For many of its customers, traditional VPN-based remote access was not enough. Users in architecture, design, and other graphics-intensive fields needed a smoother and more reliable way to access work computers and demanding applications such as SketchUp, Enscape, and other 3D design tools.
As Garnes Data evaluated alternatives, the team needed a solution that could support:
Reliable remote access for demanding graphics-intensive workloads
A simple experience for end users working remotely
Easy implementation for customers
Straightforward management for Garnes Data’s internal team
Security controls that could be tailored to different users and use cases
A broader platform that could support both remote access and remote support over time
The evaluation came down to finding a solution that could deliver a strong user experience while remaining practical for Garnes Data to deploy and manage.
We wanted a solution that could be introduced without unnecessary complexity. Splashtop stood out because it met those requirements, and over time it also felt natural for us to become a Splashtop reseller.
Frank J. Leiss, Chief Quality Officer, Garnes Data
Resolution
Garnes Data adopted Splashtop to provide customers with a more reliable, secure, and manageable way to work remotely. As customer needs evolved, the company expanded from Splashtop Business Access Pro to Splashtop Enterprise and now uses Splashtop across Windows and macOS customer environments.
Secure, Reliable Remote Access for Graphics-Intensive Users
Garnes Data provides a stable remote access experience for customers using demanding applications such as SketchUp, Enscape, and other 3D tools. Users can securely access their work computers and continue using the applications they rely on without the limitations of traditional VPN-based workflows.
“Splashtop Enterprise is an ideal solution, not only for organizations that rely on demanding graphics-processing software, but for any organization that needs a remote access platform that is reliable, secure, and easy to use.” - Frank J. Leiss, Chief Quality Officer, Garnes Data
Enterprise Security Controls with Flexible Access Management
Security is a high priority for Garnes Data. With features such as SSO, two-factor authentication, and flexible security settings, the team can tailor access and protection levels for different users, customers, and use cases.
“Splashtop gives us several of the layers we need, including features such as SSO and two-factor authentication. Just as importantly, it lets us adjust security settings with a high degree of granularity.” - Frank J. Leiss, Chief Quality Officer, Garnes Data
Easy Scalability
Across its customer base, Garnes Data supports more than 200 users and growing across Windows and macOS environments. Splashtop gives the team a consistent way to deliver remote access across different customer setups while keeping the experience simple for end users.
Simplified Deployment and Management
Garnes Data needed a solution that could be introduced without unnecessary complexity. Splashtop gives the team a practical way to deploy, manage, and expand remote access across customer environments while maintaining a smooth experience for customers.
Consolidated Remote Access and Support Workflows
Garnes Data expanded its use of Splashtop beyond remote access and replaced TeamViewer for remote support. This helped bring remote access and support workflows into a more unified platform for serving Norwegian SMB customers.
“The fact that we chose to become a Splashtop reseller and replace a well-established solution like TeamViewer with Splashtop says a lot about the value and confidence we see in the platform.” - Frank J. Leiss, Chief Quality Officer, Garnes Data
Today, Garnes Data relies on Splashtop Enterprise to deliver secure, reliable remote access and remote support, helping customers work from anywhere while simplifying IT management across Windows and macOS environments.
About the Customer
Garnes Data helps Norwegian SMBs manage and modernize their IT environments through flexible services, close customer relationships, and a strong focus on security. The company acts as a trusted IT partner, delivering practical solutions that support how its customers work.