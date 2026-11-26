Two People Who Fix IT Problems for a Living. One New Release.
Splashtalks: Winter Product Release 2027
Date: January 27, 2026
Time: 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT
Duration: 30 minutes
Ramin Keyvan runs Rhino Network Solutions, an MSP that keeps his clients' endpoints secure and their users working. Stephen Ng leads Splashtop's Global Technical Support and Customer Success, so he hears which issues IT teams face most. Together, they’ll compare notes on what IT teams struggle with, and Ramin will share his honest advice for any team taking on new tools. Then Nityasha Wadalkar walks you through everything new in Winter 2027, live. Ask the team that built it.
What you'll see in Winter 2027:
Leave no vulnerability uncovered: expanded CVE detection now covers your third-party software along with operating systems, all from one platform
Give contractors and vendors access: time-limited, temporary access to specific devices, without adding them as full users
Spot at-risk devices sooner: enhanced Device Health scores show endpoint status at a glance
See every fix as it happens: real-time logs track jobs as they run and keep a full audit trail
Ask your endpoints: native MCP server integration lets you query your endpoint logs in plain language
Hear it from the people doing the work. Then be the first on your team to put it to work.
Can't make it live? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording.