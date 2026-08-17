Splashtop AEMを最大限に活用する
Splashtop AEMを評価中の方も、現在の設定をさらに有効活用したい方も、定型的なITタスクを自動化し、エンドポイントの可視性を高め、エンドポイント管理をシンプルにする実践的な方法をご紹介します。
Date: October 21, 2026
時間: 午前9:00 PT / 午後12:00 ET / 午後4:00 GMT
所要時間: 30分
Description: Managing endpoints shouldn't be time-consuming or reactive.
Join our product team for a live walkthrough of Splashtop AEM and discover how IT teams are using automation to reduce repetitive tasks, improve endpoint health, and gain greater visibility across their environments.
Through practical use cases and real-world workflows, you'll learn how Splashtop AEM can help you streamline everyday endpoint management—whether you're exploring it for the first time or looking to unlock more of its capabilities.
What You'll Learn
Automate repetitive IT tasks including patching, updates, and routine maintenance.
Proactively identify and resolve endpoint issues with health monitoring and alerts.
Improve visibility across your environment to better manage devices at scale.
See real-world workflows that help IT teams save time and work more efficiently.
Learn how Splashtop AEM complements remote support to create a more complete endpoint management solution.
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