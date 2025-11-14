Robert Pleasant, conosciuto anche come Robbie, è uno Specialista di Content Marketing presso Splashtop con anni di esperienza nella scrittura per una vasta gamma di aziende tecnologiche e siti web, rendendo argomenti tecnici complessi facili da capire e piacevoli grazie a una combinazione di competenza nel settore e arguzia creativa. Gli piace vedere come i progressi nella tecnologia possano essere utilizzati per migliorare la vita delle persone e, nel suo tempo libero, Robbie si diverte a scrivere in modo creativo, giocare a giochi da tavolo e cercare di tenersi aggiornato con fumetti e programmi TV.