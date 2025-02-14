Accédez à distance à un PC depuis un Chromebook : Un guide rapide et facile

Today’s workforce doesn’t stay in one place. Remote and hybrid work gives employees the freedom to work from anywhere, whether from the comfort of home, a nearby cafe, at the park, or on the go.
However, organizations that want to support a mobile workforce need the tools and technology to empower employees on the go. This includes remote access and support software, which enables employees to access their work computers from their personal devices securely.
For instance, what happens if an employee uses a PC for work but has a Chromebook at home? With remote access technology like Splashtop, you can remotely access a PC from a Chromebook with just a few quick clicks, making it easy to work from anywhere on any device.
Can you Access a PC from a Chromebook?
If you want remote access to a PC from a Chromebook, it’s possible to do so with remote access and support software like Splashtop.
Remote access connects one device to another over the internet, allowing the connected device to view the screen and control the remote device from afar. This means that an employee can leave their PC at work, go home to their Chromebook, and still access all their files, projects, and programs as if they were sitting at their desk.
This has made remote access and support technology a valuable asset for any organization building a remote workforce. It gives employees the flexibility to work from where they want on the devices they’re most comfortable with, empowers IT teams to access and troubleshoot devices remotely, and improves efficiency across the company by ensuring everyone can access their projects wherever they go.
4 Simple Steps to Set Up Remote Access from Chromebook to PC
Remotely accessing a PC from a Chromebook is easy if you have the right tools. With Splashtop, you can connect in a few simple steps.
For employees looking to connect to a work PC from their Chromebook:
Download the Splashtop Business app on your Chromebook
Create an account and/or log in to the app
Install the Splashtop Streamer on your PC and connect it to your Splashtop account
Open Splashtop Business on your Chromebook, select the PC and click to launch a remote session
You can also remotely connect to your PC through your browser using the Splashtop Chrome extension.
For IT teams needing to remotely connect to a PC to provide technical support:
Download the Splashtop Business app on the IT agent’s Chromebook
Have the end-user install the Splashtop SOS app on their PC
The end-user opens Splashtop SOS and generates a 9-digit code
The IT agent enters the code in Splashtop Business and connects
Once you’re connected, you can view and control the remote PC directly from your Chromebook with ease. Whether you want to connect to your work PC from your Chromebook at home or you’re an IT agent on the go needing to troubleshoot an end user’s PC, remote access is just a few clicks away.
Security Guidelines for Accessing Your PC Remotely from a Chromebook
Security is one of the biggest concerns decision-makers cite when looking at remote work policies and solutions. As remote access software allows users to access company devices from anywhere, it’s natural to be concerned about safety and privacy.
Fortunately, remote access solutions like Splashtop are incredibly secure. Splashtop shares screens and input but not data, which stays securely on the remote device. Additionally, Splashtop is built to meet several security standards and regulations, including SOC 2, ISO/IEC 27001, GDPR, and CCPA.
If you want to ensure you can remotely access a PC safely, these are a few security guidelines to keep in mind:
Use a trusted solution with security features, such as Splashtop, which includes two-factor authentication, blank screen, session idle timeout, remote connection notifications, and more.
Use two-factor authentication to verify the identity of anyone attempting to log in.
Use secure network connections when logging in and accessing remote devices.
Follow password best practices, including unique passwords that use a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols.
Keep your devices and software updated to ensure you have the latest security patches and features.
Experience Seamless Remote Access to your PC from Chromebook with Splashtop: Try it for Free Today!
If you’re looking for a secure and efficient tool for remote access to a PC from a Chromebook, Splashtop has everything you need.
Splashtop makes it easy to securely access your work computer from any device, anywhere. With Splashtop, you can work from your favorite device and still access all your work files, programs, and software with the same ease and efficiency as if you were at the office. Since the work is done on a remote device, you can access your programs, software, and data without worrying about compatibility issues.
With its range of plans, Splashtop is affordable for businesses of all sizes and costs less than the competition while offering the same great features and functionality. All the while, Splashtop keeps accounts and devices secure with advanced security features.
Ready to experience Splashtop for yourself? Get started with a free trial today: