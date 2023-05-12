Secure, Efficient IT Helpdesk Solution for Schools and Universities
Streamline remote IT support, minimize technology disruptions, and deliver a better experience to students and teachers.
Trusted by Top Educational Institutions
Remotely Access Computers and Devices to Provide Remote Support
Remotely access any classroom, student, or staff devices with high-performance, reliable remote connections to computers, iPads. Chromebooks, digital displays and more for quick troubleshooting and resolution.
Manage and Monitor Endpoints
Leverage unattended access, monitoring, and management features to automate your IT tasks, such as software updates, system monitoring and maintenance, and more.
Upgrade Your Service Desk Support
Deliver effective on-demand support to students and staff with fast and easy connection workflows, technician management, and more.
Key Benefits
All-in-One Remote Access, Support, and Management Solution
Leverage one console for remote access, endpoint management, and service desk support.
Ease of Use and Efficiency
Deploy and set up in minutes! Intuitive interface and features make it easy for not only IT to manage devices, users, and access permissions but also for end users to request support.
Resolve Issues Faster
Reduce time-to-fix with easy management of open support issues, powerful routing of support requests, optimized technician management and collaboration workflows.
Cost Savings
Reduce IT costs and save up to 50% than our alternative solutions with more premium features and consolidated platform for IT support.
Superior Customer Support
Talk directly to an expert anytime you need it, regardless of company size. If you want to talk to a live person, rather than chat or email, we make that easy, too.
La seguridad es Nuestra Principal Prioridad
Infraestructura segura
La infraestructura en la nube de Splashtop está alojada en AWS y proporciona un entorno informático y de red seguro. Adoptamos las mejores prácticas del sector en nuestros entornos de desarrollo, puesta en marcha y producción, con mecanismos de detección de intrusos y defensa permanentes. Más información sobre cómo mantenemos seguros tus ordenadores, usuarios y datos.
Características de seguridad avanzadas
Las soluciones de Splashtop están diseñadas para dar a los informáticos un control total sobre la seguridad del acceso remoto para los trabajadores distribuidos de hoy en día. Las funciones de seguridad incluyen la autenticación de dos factores, la integración del inicio de sesión único, la MFA de punto final, la pantalla en blanco, el tiempo de espera de la sesión inactiva, la notificación de la conexión remota, el registro de auditoría de la sesión completa, etc. Todas las sesiones remotas están protegidas con TLS y encriptación AES de 256 bits. Más información sobre las funciones de seguridad de Splashtop.
Estándares y cumplimiento
Splashtop cumple con las normas GDPR y SOC 2. Las soluciones de Splashtop están diseñadas para ayudar a las organizaciones a cumplir sus requisitos de HIPAA, FERPA, PCI y otros requisitos del sector.
Privacidad de los datos y de la sesión: Splashtop no procesa, almacena ni tiene acceso a los ordenadores de nuestros usuarios ni a las aplicaciones y datos a los que se accede durante una sesión remota.
Más información sobre la seguridad y el cumplimiento de Splashtop.
Featured Case Study
St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf Increases Security and Expands Remote Support
Splashtop Enterprise enables a two-person IT team to support 300+ devices and monitor security cameras.
Featured Case Study
Virginia Tech Remotely Supports Over 2,200 Devices Across 140 Sites
Increasing efficiency and reducing costs of IT teams by using remote access.
Featured Case Study
Confederation College Uses Splashtop for Remote Computer Lab Access and IT Support
Students can remotely access on-campus computers, and IT teams can provide on-demand support to remote users.
Featured Case Study
St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf Increases Security and Expands Remote Support
Splashtop Enterprise enables a two-person IT team to support 300+ devices and monitor security cameras.
Featured Case Study
Virginia Tech Remotely Supports Over 2,200 Devices Across 140 Sites
Increasing efficiency and reducing costs of IT teams by using remote access.