Cryptic Studios 使用 Splashtop 在全球啟用遠端遊戲開發
為創意團隊提供高效能的遠端存取、嚴格的數據控制和全球協作，以成功開發線上遊戲。
影響
提升全球創意團隊的生產力
超過150位遊戲開發者透過遠端存取高效能工作站，享有低延遲和完整的Wacom觸控筆支援，保持與工作室內相同的精確度和品質。
專有遊戲資產的更高安全性
單一登入整合、嚴格的存取控制和 MFA 確保敏感的源代碼和創意資產保持安全和私密。
加速專案時間表和盈利能力
分布在多個大陸的團隊無縫合作於美國系統上，加速了生產時間表並消除了延遲。
Challenges
Ralph Lacy, Director of Operations at Cryptic Studios, leads IT operations for a global team building online games like Neverwinter, Star Trek Online, Champions Online and more.
The studio’s artists, animators, and developers rely on powerful, multi-terabyte workstations running a proprietary game engine and custom toolsets, resources that cannot simply be installed on a laptop.
Before Splashtop, the studio’s remote workflows were breaking down:
Existing remote tools like VNC failed to transmit stylus data, tilt, or pressure sensitivity from Wacom tablets. RDP ran in a separate session from the user, breaking real-time collaboration and testing.
Legacy tools had no MFA, weak encryption, and limited role-based permissions, creating potential IP leakage risks for proprietary assets.
File transfers were cumbersome and unsafe, requiring VPN-only transfers that slowed down workflows.
Distributed teams around the world struggled with latency, making real-time collaboration difficult.
“We built our own engine. We built our own source control. These aren’t tools you can just install on a laptop. We needed a way to make our on-prem environments accessible - securely and globally.”, explained Ralph.
Cryptic Studios needed a secure, high-performance remote access solution to support Wacom-driven creative workflows, safeguard proprietary game assets, and connect teams worldwide.
客戶推薦
我們在兩週內從100%現場轉為完全遠端。Splashtop 讓這成為可能，且在安全性上毫不妥協
Ralph Lacy, Director of Operations, Cryptic Studios
客戶推薦
我們的藝術家每天從德國、新加坡和東歐使用 Splashtop 存取位於加州的系統。效能和可靠性都非常出色。
Ralph Lacy, Director of Operations, Cryptic Studios
客戶推薦
我們需要一個能與 Wacom、我們的自訂工具完美搭配，且沒有檔案外洩風險的解決方案。Splashtop 做到了。
Ralph Lacy, Director of Operations, Cryptic Studios
解決
遠端存取與 Wacom 和觸控筆支援：Splashtop 的 Wacom Bridge 提供完整的觸控筆壓力、傾斜和按鈕控制，讓藝術家能夠在遠端工作時擁有與現場相同的精確度。
Strong Security Controls: 整合 with Active Directory, MFA, end-to-end encryption, and role-based permissions ensured every 遠端連接 was compliant and fully auditable, and actions like 檔案傳輸 were disabled for 選取 users.
快速部署和長期採用：預先配置的套件使得在不到兩週的時間內部署到超過150台工作站，Splashtop 仍然是 Cryptic 全球工作流程的核心。
“這不是一個臨時的解決方案。它成為我們分散團隊工作的核心。Splashtop 就是這麼好用。”
~ Ralph Lacy, Director of Operations, Cryptic Studios
快速的跨大陸連接：分布式團隊以所需的效能和可靠性連接到美國系統，以進行即時協作。
關於客戶
Cryptic Studios 是開發免費遊玩的大型多人線上角色扮演遊戲的行業領導者，適用於 PC 和主機平台。專注於創新、高品質的視覺效果和沉浸式音訊，該工作室為全球觀眾提供引人入勝的世界級遊戲體驗。