Splashtop Named Hybrid Work Solution Provider of the Year

The RemoteTech Breakthrough Award 2023 selected Splashtop as the leading software solution provider enabling high-performance hybrid work environments.

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 27, 2023 – Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, is proud to announce its recent win of the 2023 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards, in which Splashtop was named Hybrid Work Solution of the Year. The distinguished award recognizes the world’s best technology companies, products and services that empower remote work, and received over 1,250 nominations this year from around the globe.

In hybrid and remote working environments, performance is crucial for business continuity and profitability. Splashtop's software utilizes advanced compression techniques that minimize bandwidth requirements, ensuring smooth and stable connections that deliver a flawless user experience at 4K streaming and 60fps. This allows remote workers to connect to high-end workstations and CPU-intensive applications from any device without sacrificing performance. Splashtop’s secure software ensures reliable remote access across all operating systems, allowing users to seamlessly work from anywhere and any device, increasing the flexibility of companies and their bring your own device (BYOD) policies.

“The Hybrid Work Solution of the Year award acknowledges Splashtop's commitment to customer-centric innovation, and its crucial role in promoting efficient and productive hybrid work environments,” said Splashtop CEO, Mark Lee. "We envision a world where technology simplifies remote work, offering seamless, performance-driven solutions that empower people to work effectively from anywhere."

As businesses standardize hybrid work, they are challenged with the task of finding the right technology solutions that deliver a secure and productive work from anywhere environment. This year’s winners were fully analyzed, evaluated and scored by an expert panel of judges, representing a mix of technical, business, academic and analytical expertise within the technology industry. Entries were evaluated around the innovation they bring to the remote workforce.

For more information on Splashtop’s award-winning remote access and support solutions, please visit Splashtop.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com