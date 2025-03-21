跳至主內容
Splashtop Remote Access Add-on for NinjaOne

NinjaOne customers can add the Splashtop integrated add-on to their license. This will allow you to remotely access your managed computers with a simple click from within the NinjaOne console.

Additional Remote Access / Remote Support Tools for NinjaOne Users

NinjaOne users who integrate with the Splashtop add-on also have the opportunity to provide / resell remote access, and to provide attended remote support to any device.

Resell / Enable End-User Access

Get Splashtop Remote Access to provide your end-users with remote access to their own computers so you can enable them to work from home. By leveraging the existing NinjaOne / Splashtop agent application, you can easily setup remote access for your end-users.

Purchase or start a free trial of Splashtop Remote Access then follow these quick steps to set your end-users up with remote access to their own machines.

Provide Attended, On-Demand Remote Support

Get Splashtop Remote Support to provide on-demand remote support to mobile device (iOS and Android), and computers not managed under your Ninja account. No prior install needed on computers to provide instant remote support.

Resources

How to use Splashtop with NinjaOne + How to provide remote access to end-users

Learn More

Ninja’s Splashtop Integration Page

Learn More
