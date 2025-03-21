Splashtop Remote Control Technology in Datto RMM
Datto RMM embeds Splashtop’s high-performance remote access technology to power its remote control function. Through the Datto RMM console, you can easily deploy Splashtop to your managed devices and initiate remote control sessions.
Additional Solutions
Datto RMM users have the opportunity to take advantage of additional Splashtop tools to provide or resell remote access, and to provide attended remote support to any device.
Resell / Enable End-User Access
Provide your end-users with remote access to their own computers so you can enable them to work from home. By leveraging the existing Datto RMM agent application, you can easily setup remote access for your end-users.
Purchase or start a free trial of Splashtop Business Access then follow these quick steps to set your end-users up with remote access to their own machines.
Provide On-Demand Remote Support to Additional Computers and Mobile Devices
Splashtop Remote Support is the easiest way to provide remote support to devices not managed in your account, including mobile devices. No prior install needed. Instantly remote into your customer’s device with a simple session code. You can use Splashtop Remote Support to extend your service offering with these quick support features:
Get quick remote access to computers and mobile devices not managed under your Datto RMM account
Support an unlimited number of devices
No prior install needed on end-user device. When your customer needs support, direct them to run the Splashtop SOS app (one time executable file) to generate a 9-digit code that you can use to remote in
Remotely access and support your customers’ Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. Support computers, tablets, and smartphones
Integrates with ticketing/PSA systems, including Autotask, ServiceNow, Freshservice, and Zendesk