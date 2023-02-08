跳至主內容
Infrastructure Providers and Subprocessors

This document describes the infrastructure environment, sub-processors and certain other entities (“Suppliers”) material to the Splashtop services where such Suppliers process personal data on behalf of Splashtop in furtherance of Splashtop’s provision of the Services to Customer (such data, “Customer Data”). Splashtop Infrastructure Providers and Sub-processors The following describes the legal entities engaged in the service delivery and storage of Customer Data by Splashtop for the Services:

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.

  • Google

  • Oracle Corporation

The following describes the legal entities engaged in the processing of Customer Data by Splashtop for the Services:

  • Salesforce.com

  • Zendesk

  • Intercom.io

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • HubSpot

  • RingCentral

  • Zoom

  • Osano

This policy was last updated on March 7, 2023.

