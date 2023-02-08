Infrastructure Providers and Subprocessors
This document describes the infrastructure environment, sub-processors and certain other entities (“Suppliers”) material to the Splashtop services where such Suppliers process personal data on behalf of Splashtop in furtherance of Splashtop’s provision of the Services to Customer (such data, “Customer Data”). Splashtop Infrastructure Providers and Sub-processors The following describes the legal entities engaged in the service delivery and storage of Customer Data by Splashtop for the Services:
Amazon Web Services Inc.
Oracle Corporation
The following describes the legal entities engaged in the processing of Customer Data by Splashtop for the Services:
Salesforce.com
Zendesk
Intercom.io
Microsoft Corporation
HubSpot
RingCentral
Zoom
Osano
This policy was last updated on March 7, 2023.