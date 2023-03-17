Secure and Efficient Remote Support for Zebra Devices
Remotely access, manage, and monitor devices from anywhere
With Splashtop, Zebra Users Can
Provide service desk support, and remotely control, maintain and monitor devices (including rugged handhelds, tablets, wearable computers, and mobile printers) from one centralized platform.
Accelerate adoption with simple and fast connection flows, an intuitive interface, and integration with existing IT systems.
Get secure, reliable performance with cloud or on-prem deployment.
Key Features
Attended and Unattended Remote Control
Attended and unattended remote control to execute tasks on remote devices like you would in person.
One-to-Many Actions
Save time and money with application deployment and management with one-to-many actions.
Easy Installation and Deployment
Easy installation and mass deployment via MDM solutions.
StageNow Integration
StageNow integration for easy provisioning and deployment at the customer site.
OEM and XML Config
Enable remote control on older Zebra devices with OEM and XML Config.
Augmented Reality
Reduce onsite tech visits with augmented reality (AR).