ChannelPro Cybersecurity Online Summit

April 6, 2022 – Online Virtual Event

ChannelPro Events

Splashtop is delighted to be sponsoring this year’s ChannelPro Cybersecurity Online Summit. Our team will be presenting Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop SOS to help MSPs and IT professionals grow alongside our own growing set of features such as reselling remote access, setting up an on-prem remote support platform, managing Bitdefender antivirus for endpoints and more.

