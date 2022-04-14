跳至主內容
Bett UK 2022: Education & EdTech Show

March 23 – 25, 2022 – ExCeL London, UK

Bett UK 2022

Meet the Splashtop team in person at Bett UK @Dutch EdTech booth and learn more about the latest hybrid learning trends and the impact of new technologies and emerging opportunities in education. Our team is looking forward to showcasing Splashtop Enterprise for Remote Labs, the best solution for educational institutions to provide remote access to lab computers at scheduled time-slots and enable IT to remotely support faculty and student devices.

Bett UK 2022 | Splashtop Enterprise for Remote Labs

